Reversal Strategy Portfolio MT5

Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Reversal Strategy

This fully automated strategy is specifically designed to identify buying opportunities in AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and AUDCAD pairs. It focuses on capturing significant price movements away from the moving average, optimizing entries through advanced technical analysis and strict risk management.

Key Features

  • Mean Reversion Approach: Detects significant price deviations from the moving average, using Bollinger Bands to pinpoint extreme movements and strategic entry points.
  • Precise Entry Confirmation: Trades are executed only when a bullish candle of a specific, optimized size is formed, ensuring high-probability scenarios.
  • Efficient Risk Management: Allows only one active trade at a time and restricts trading to specific time windows during major sessions, minimizing unnecessary market exposure.

Development and Optimization

  • Comprehensive Backtesting Since 2015: Parameters have been meticulously fine-tuned to ensure robust and consistent performance across diverse market conditions.
  • Low Drawdown Design: Tailored for traders working with prop firms, this strategy emphasizes stability and safety in operations.

Fully Automated

Once configured, this strategy autonomously handles all analysis and trade execution, freeing you from manual tasks and allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading portfolio.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

AUDJPY

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 10

            candle_max_size = 20

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.5

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 116.0

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 20

            deviation = 2

            ma_period = 125

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 0

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

AUDUSD

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDUSD

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 15

            candle_max_size = 75

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.0

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 75.0

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 25.0

            deviation = 2.0

            ma_period = 200

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 50

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

AUDCAD

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDCAD

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 5

            candle_max_size = 35

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.0

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 125

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 22

            deviation = 2

            ma_period = 185

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 80

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0


Prodotti consigliati
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Borneo BTC
Sugianto
Experts
Borneo BTC — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading Borneo BTC is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-precision moves in Bitcoin by leveraging advanced pattern recognition . Using the fractal indicator to detect breakout zones, the EA executes fully automated trades with built-in smart risk management to help protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities. LIVE SIGNAL | SETFILE   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1249$ Final price 3,000
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Experts
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney è un algoritmo complesso e innovativo che utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale in combinazione con l'analisi tecnica tradizionale per prevedere i futuri movimenti di mercato dei simboli GBPUSD e USDJPY . Questo Expert Advisor si avvale di reti neurali ricorrenti, in particolare di cellule a memoria a lungo termine, che vengono addestrate utilizzando i dati degli indicatori dell'analisi tecnica. Grazie a questo metodo, l'EA è in grado di apprendere quali indicatori sono più rilevanti per i
EA CyberBot MT5 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 53 traders]    Instructions for use   click here!   For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggerimento: questo prodotto è meticolosamente progettato per la praticità, evitando la complessità teorica e basandosi esclusivamente sulla mente subconscia come riflesso di osservazione. Di conseguenza, il
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.33 (15)
Experts
9 consulenti al prezzo di uno L'ultimo bot che dovrai mai acquistare. Ultimate Bot è un Expert Advisor multi-strategia che fa trading su   XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY e EURJPY, utilizzando una combinazione di modelli di trend-following, mean-reversion e breakout. Ogni strategia fa trading sul capitale del conto, quindi se un gruppo è in drawdown, gli altri riducono il rischio, lavorando insieme per ottimizzare la performance. L'impostazione di una volta del g
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.1 Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 3Min or 4Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Smart Money Concepts The Orderflow Scalper EA 4.1 transforms how traders approach the US30 market by leveraging in
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Sistema di Trading Automatizzato Avanzato per l’Oro Gold Catalyst EA MT5 è una soluzione di trading completamente automatizzata , ottimizzata specificamente per XAU/USD (Oro) . Combinando strategie di trend-following , conferme basate sull’azione del prezzo e una gestione dinamica del rischio , questo EA ha dimostrato una performance stabile e affidabile in oltre un anno di test in condizioni reali di mercato. 1. Panoramica della Strategia Gold Catalyst EA MT5 adotta un approccio sistematico che
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Naked Gold Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
4.14 (7)
Experts
Naked Gold Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading, featuring THREE distinct strategy modes that can be switched seamlessly based on your trading style and market conditions. Whether you prefer patient swing breakout trading, aggressive high-frequency scalping, or a combination of both, this EA adapts to your needs. Unlike traditional single-strategy EAs, this gives you the flexibility to choose your approach while maintaining professional-grade ris
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.71 (14)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (37)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (33)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (485)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime 24H discount at 1750$ instead of 2,000$ ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessu
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Perché scegliere un bot di trading senza account di segnali per il tracciamento? Tracciamento trade live:   Account principale  |  Account secondario  | Canale ufficiale AOT  Questo EA è adatto per sfide di prop firm e account di trading personali, combinando strumenti analitici con funzionalità di gestione del rischio per supportare il tuo trading. AOT MT5 EA di trading multi-simbolo: AOT è un EA progettato per assistere il trader utilizzando IA avanzata per l'analisi di mercato su 16 coppi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
Altri dall’autore
Trend Continuation Portfolio MT4
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Trend Continuation for Prop Firms This expert advisor is specifically designed to trade AUD/JPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, and EURJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, leveraging trend movements and strategic breakouts during the New York and London sessions. Its robust methodology and advanced filters make it an ideal tool for individual traders and those seeking to meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Utilizes a moving
False Break Portfolio MT4
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY, this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability. Key Features: False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the form
Reversal Strategy Portfolio MT4
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Reversal Strategy This fully automated strategy is specifically designed to identify buying opportunities in AUDJPY , AUDUSD , and AUDCAD pairs. It focuses on capturing significant price movements away from the moving average, optimizing entries through advanced technical analysis and strict risk management. Key Features Mean Reversion Approach: Detects significant price deviations from the moving average, using Bollinger Bands to pinpoint extreme movements an
Trend Continuation Portfolio
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Trend Continuation for Prop Firms This expert advisor is specifically designed to trade AUD/JPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, and EURJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, leveraging trend movements and strategic breakouts during the New York and London sessions. Its robust methodology and advanced filters make it an ideal tool for individual traders and those seeking to meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Utilizes a moving
False Break Portfolio MT5
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY , this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability. Key Features: False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the for
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione