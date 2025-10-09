False Break Portfolio MT5
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy
Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY, this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability.
Key Features:
- False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the formation of a bullish engulfing candle, executes precise buy trades.
- Advanced Filters for Precision: Utilizes technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands and RSI, along with a maximum size filter for the engulfing candle, ensuring that entries occur only under optimal market conditions.
- Adaptability to Various Market Conditions: Designed to perform stably across diverse market conditions, maximizing opportunities even in scenarios of high volatility or consolidation.
- Superior Risk Control: Limits to one active trade at a time, minimizing exposure and maximizing stability.
Commitment to Long-Term Success:
This strategy does not promise quick profits or miraculous results, but it has been meticulously optimized since 2015 to deliver consistency, low drawdown, and a sustainable growth curve over time. It is ideal for traders focused on building a solid and profitable account, particularly those aiming to meet the requirements of proprietary trading firms.
Full Automation:
With this strategy, all analysis and execution processes are carried out automatically, removing the stress of manual trading and allowing you to focus on your long-term objectives.
Why Choose This Strategy?
- Developed for experienced traders with a focus on stability and performance.
- Ideal for those who value progressive and controlled growth of their trading accounts.
- Suitable for independent traders and aspiring funded account holders.
The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:
USDJPY
Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy
Symbol: USDJPY
Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************
candle_min_size = 0
candle_max_size = 44
VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************
atr_period = 14
atr_multiply_SL = 3
atr_multiply_TP = 3.9
VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************
RSI_period = 14
Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 24
Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 55
bands_period = 21
deviation = 1.75
VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************
porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0
VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************
porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0
GBPJPY
Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy
Symbol: GBPJPY
Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************
candle_min_size = 0
candle_max_size = 58
VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************
atr_period = 14
atr_multiply_SL = 2.7
atr_multiply_TP = 4.1
VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************
RSI_period = 14
Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 30
Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 52
bands_period = 22
deviation = 1.75
VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************
porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0
VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************
porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0