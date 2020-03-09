Reversal Strategy Portfolio MT4

Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Reversal Strategy

This fully automated strategy is specifically designed to identify buying opportunities in AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and AUDCAD pairs. It focuses on capturing significant price movements away from the moving average, optimizing entries through advanced technical analysis and strict risk management.

Key Features

  • Mean Reversion Approach: Detects significant price deviations from the moving average, using Bollinger Bands to pinpoint extreme movements and strategic entry points.
  • Precise Entry Confirmation: Trades are executed only when a bullish candle of a specific, optimized size is formed, ensuring high-probability scenarios.
  • Efficient Risk Management: Allows only one active trade at a time and restricts trading to specific time windows during major sessions, minimizing unnecessary market exposure.

Development and Optimization

  • Comprehensive Backtesting Since 2015: Parameters have been meticulously fine-tuned to ensure robust and consistent performance across diverse market conditions.
  • Low Drawdown Design: Tailored for traders working with prop firms, this strategy emphasizes stability and safety in operations.

Fully Automated

Once configured, this strategy autonomously handles all analysis and trade execution, freeing you from manual tasks and allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading portfolio.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

AUDJPY

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 10

            candle_max_size = 20

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.5

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 116.0

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 20

            deviation = 2

            ma_period = 125

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 0

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

AUDUSD

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDUSD

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 15

            candle_max_size = 75

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.0

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 75.0

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 25.0

            deviation = 2.0

            ma_period = 200

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 50

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

AUDCAD

Expert: Reversal Strategy

Symbol: AUDCAD

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

            candle_min_size = 5

            candle_max_size = 35

            VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

            atr_period = 14

            atr_multiply_SL = 3.0

            atr_multiply_TP = 3.0

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 125

            VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

            bands_period = 22

            deviation = 2

            ma_period = 185

            ma_method = 1

            distancia_hacia_la_ema_en_pips = 80

            VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

            porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

            VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

            porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

 


