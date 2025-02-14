Scalping Robot MT4

4.05

Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe. The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSDThis robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an automated solution and experienced traders seeking precision and efficiency in their trades using grid. The Scalping Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as additional security (max dd%) With this robot, you will be able also to generate cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The Scalping Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Scalping Robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you will receive support. The Scalping Robot is the Best Scalping System on the market.

The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

The discounted price of $899 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $1499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. 

Features:
  • Accessible price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed, lots size
  • All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step
  • The populars currency pairs: XAUUSD and optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY
  • Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...
  • Targets small price movements with quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent, small profits
  • Removes human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution of the strategy
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for Free

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • Maximum daily drawdown %
  • Profit - you can set the daily profit
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News filter - report for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY currencies
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days and hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday and also change the hours
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

How to properly test the Scalping Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.10 or any other size lots, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M1 chart on the XAUUSD set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • Scalping Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. 

    Information:

    • Timeframe: M1
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Pairs: XAUUSD (optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY)
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
    Important: 
    Our tools are available exclusively on mql5.com and any other sites claiming to offer our tools are fraudulent.

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $899, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.


    Recensioni 22
    scar2face
    132
    scar2face 2025.07.09 12:18 
     

    Hi, I'm not someone who comments a lot in groups.. but I want to say a few words about this mqlBlue team. I bought 7 robots from them.. the installation and the guide are very easy to understand and follow.. if we follow their recommendations regarding the lots we never have any problems.. after that everyone manages the risk as they want.. personally sometimes I increase the lots more if I find that the market allows it.. ALL Robots are profitable in the short, medium and long term.. you just have to set the right profitability objectives and be realistic.. thanks again!

    Allen0756
    28
    Allen0756 2025.06.12 10:47 
     

    It’s a good ea I’ve never had!I like scalping a lot and the ea can do what I can’t do!!

    louish123
    127
    louish123 2025.05.12 09:31 
     

    I’m still testing and setting up the EA, so I’m not sure about the full performance yet, but I’m staying positive and open to learning. The support team replies really fast, and the setup guide is simple and easy to understand. It also mentions using a demo account first to get comfortable with the settings and how everything works. However, it’s important for me to try it myself and experiment with different parameter settings in order to understand how the EA actually behaves.

    Jatin S
    94
    Jatin S 2025.07.21 23:53 
     

    useless EA very high risk it will blow your account its just martingale to try and recover the major loss when it keeps moving in one direction. I was also blackmailed to leave a good review so I could instead get a different EA sent to me. I have evidence and proof and the support team deleted the messages of blackmail once I said I do not agree to this from telegram. They also kicked me out of the group from telegram for questioning the EA performance. As per my digital consumer rights I expect a full refund. I would also like a member of mql5 to contact me regarding the practices this developer uses. I expect full refund or else there will be issues you must deal with.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.22 06:44
    Hi. If you need help with the settings, feel free to contact our support team. The robot allows you to set limits on all functions, and it works very well, but you need to configure them first. Unfortunately, it’s much easier for some users to leave a negative review rather than actually take the time to apply the proper settings. At the moment, we’re seeing very good results, but we can’t control how each user manages their account or uses the robot. In the robot, you can set the MaxDD, which is expressed in currency, allowing you to limit potential losses and also you can set the max orders - max opened positions. Additionally, there are settings for SL in pips, as well as automatic TP, SL, and trailing stop (TS). Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
    scar2face
    132
    scar2face 2025.07.09 12:18 
     

    Hi, I'm not someone who comments a lot in groups.. but I want to say a few words about this mqlBlue team. I bought 7 robots from them.. the installation and the guide are very easy to understand and follow.. if we follow their recommendations regarding the lots we never have any problems.. after that everyone manages the risk as they want.. personally sometimes I increase the lots more if I find that the market allows it.. ALL Robots are profitable in the short, medium and long term.. you just have to set the right profitability objectives and be realistic.. thanks again!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.09 12:52
    You are welcome👍📊
    Allen0756
    28
    Allen0756 2025.06.12 10:47 
     

    It’s a good ea I’ve never had!I like scalping a lot and the ea can do what I can’t do!!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.12 10:48
    You are welcome👍📊
    yaqoob al-lamki
    38
    yaqoob al-lamki 2025.05.29 01:52 
     

    Waste of money and time

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.29 05:37
    Hi. If you need help with the settings, feel free to contact our support team. The robot allows you to set limits on all functions, and it works very well, but you need to configure them first. Unfortunately, it’s much easier for some users to leave a negative review rather than actually take the time to apply the proper settings. At the moment, we’re seeing very good results, but we can’t control how each user manages their account or uses the robot. In the robot, you can set the MaxDD, which is expressed in currency, allowing you to limit potential losses and also you can set the max orders - max opened positions. Additionally, there are settings for SL in pips, as well as automatic TP, SL, and trailing stop (TS). Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
    louish123
    127
    louish123 2025.05.12 09:31 
     

    I’m still testing and setting up the EA, so I’m not sure about the full performance yet, but I’m staying positive and open to learning. The support team replies really fast, and the setup guide is simple and easy to understand. It also mentions using a demo account first to get comfortable with the settings and how everything works. However, it’s important for me to try it myself and experiment with different parameter settings in order to understand how the EA actually behaves.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.12 09:33
    You are welcome👍📊
    Hoang Lan Ha
    133
    Hoang Lan Ha 2025.05.01 02:09 
     

    Trash EA from “16 Years of Experience”? Give Me a Break. I’ve seen bad EAs before, but this Scalping Robot truly stands out — not in a good way. It’s not just a poor product — it’s a major letdown, especially coming from a team that proudly claims 16 years of coding experience. If this is the result of all that time, I genuinely feel sorry for anyone who put their trust in them. Not Scalping, Just Misleading: It’s advertised as a scalping EA, but in reality, it trades like a slow day trading system. Nothing fast, nothing precise — just a frustrating and ineffective use of capital. Drawdown from the Start: The drawdown is alarmingly high — enough to make anyone question whether the strategy is truly tested. Honestly, the simple EAs I’ve coded myself as a hobby perform more consistently and safely than this one. “Free” Robots That Come with Strings Attached: They promote free additional robots, but only if you agree to leave them a positive review right away — before you even know whether the EA works. Premature Review Requests: They push hard for 5-star reviews immediately after purchase, regardless of whether you've had any meaningful experience with the EA. They want praise based solely on “support,” not on actual trading results. This kind of tactic misleads other potential buyers. When I said that reviews should be based on real usage and verified performance — not just initial impressions — their tone changed completely. They became less supportive and refused to provide the promised extras. That experience said a lot about their priorities. Bottom line? This EA underdelivers in every way. It fails to live up to its name, its promises, and the team’s claimed reputation. I wouldn’t recommend it — not even for free. For anyone considering it: please do your own thorough testing and don’t rely on surface-level claims. The cost isn’t just financial — it’s lost time, wasted effort, and broken trust. Very disappointing. It even performs worse than the robots I coded myself. I truly feel bad for anyone who ended up buying this disappointing product from a team that claims 16 years of experience. The price paid — in time, money, and trust — is far too high. Absolutely unacceptable.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.01 09:14
    Hi. If you do not use the robot correctly, the results may naturally differ from ours. We provide free additional robots after purchasing this one, and leaving a positive review is not required. It’s clear that your intention may be to harm this project possibly to support another seller. Why do I think that? Because genuine customers with issues typically contact our support team rather than immediately leaving a negative review and repeating the same critical comment. You're not the first, nor will you be the last, to take this approach. The robot allows full customization, including settings like MaxDD and MaxOrders, but it seems you did not configure them. Live results are available on our website👍📊
    adammt4
    91
    adammt4 2025.04.30 14:05 
     

    Very quick responses from support, and private telegram channel for using the the EA properly. The EA makes many trades, and so far very profitable. Very pleased with this provider, and will continue to purchase products form them in the future.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.30 17:27
    You are welcome👍📊
    felgar
    19
    felgar 2025.04.16 08:14 
     

    OVERPRICED JUNK AND NO SUPPORT! I WANT MY MONEY BACK MARZENA! I wrote her 3 times for access to the trading group but still have not heard from her after 3 weeks. the robot opens several trades and gets out with a whopping 3 dollar profit. big deal! it is not possible to set a profit target. there are no arrows indicating the opening of a trade and only shows the exit arrows with angled lines going back to where the entry arrows should be. the entries are close together which greatly narrows the chance for success. I tried it on a couple currencies and it opened trades 2 pips apart. I have thrown this useless bot in the garbage. I suppose I will finally hear from her now after leaving a negative review as she tries to defend her poorly designed garbage bot which lost me money and I suppose she will blame me by saying that I did something wrong

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.16 09:52
    I sent a message to this user on April 4th, and I still haven’t received a reply or purchase confirmation. As soon as I receive confirmation of the purchase, I’ll grant you access to the group, and our support team will assist you with all the settings, if you actually need help. From the looks of it, it seems the review may have been added intentionally. Live results are available on our website👍📊
    Screenshot: https://ibb.co/wrSTZZr9
    Koji
    388
    Koji 2025.04.01 13:23 
     

    Off to a good start inside ICMarketsStandard

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.01 13:24
    You are welcome👍📊
    Tomas Cerny
    232
    Tomas Cerny 2025.03.26 20:33 
     

    I am using this EA just shortly but so far I can say that it trades frequently and generates nice profits every day.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.26 21:00
    You are welcome👍📊
    Nntraderfx
    19
    Nntraderfx 2025.03.21 14:39 
     

    good ea

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.21 14:39
    You are welcome👍📊
    GardNeo
    35
    GardNeo 2025.03.20 04:19 
     

    Hi Fellow Traders. I now have 3 separate robots from this company. There are so many scams out there, so it is important for me to purchase from a trustworthy company with EAs that perform well. The support is group is extremley good and the scalping robot is very active. I have only had it for a few weeks so still testing but works well.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.20 09:02
    You are welcome👍📊
    jblanco360
    72
    jblanco360 2025.03.19 16:25 
     

    I have been using this EA for a month now and i am very pleased with the results. I have been using this Scalping on XAUUSD which outperforms the rest of the currency provided for the ea. Support is excellent and always willing to help when you have questions.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.19 16:54
    You are welcome👍📊
    Jackzaza
    157
    Jackzaza 2025.03.19 05:49 
     

    The support team in the Telegram group is excellent, they respond to questions very quickly and the EA works very well. Good job.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.19 13:40
    You are welcome👍📊
    faliq nais
    45
    faliq nais 2025.03.18 04:22 
     

    Useless..50% floating..ea price should be 99 usd instead of 1099

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.18 09:34
    Hi. The EA use automatic TP-SL-BE, and additionally you can set MaxDD, is additional security. Live results are available on our website👍📊
    majd1221
    86
    majd1221 2025.03.13 23:51 
     

    Be careful He's dangerous.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.14 08:59
    Hi. The EA use automatic TP-SL-BE, and additionally you can set MaxDD, is additional security. Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
    first123
    44
    first123 2025.03.12 00:15 
     

    Profitable EA, especially when used with a standard account.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.12 00:26
    You are welcome👍📊
    Sushil Kumar Sarawgi
    254
    Sushil Kumar Sarawgi 2025.03.07 15:36 
     

    Very good and profitable EA great support

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.03.07 15:37
    You are welcome👍📊
    hardway17
    519
    hardway17 2025.02.19 20:42 
     

    Profitable robot, many positions every day and superb support!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.19 20:45
    You are welcome👍📊
    Philipp Kiesel
    95
    Philipp Kiesel 2025.02.18 16:45 
     

    So far it is working great, as all high quality products from this developer. Service is top notch, too

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66492
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.18 16:47
    You are welcome👍📊
    12
    Rispondi alla recensione