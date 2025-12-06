Fixed Time AVWAP for MT4

This is a lightweight, free version of the Anchored VWAP tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price starting from a specific point in time manually set by the user.

Features:

  • Classic Algorithm: Accurate AVWAP based on tick volume.

  • Standard Deviation Bands: Identify market extremes (Support/Resistance).

  • Manual Control: You set the Anchor Time in the inputs.

How to use:

  1. Drag indicator to chart.

  2. In settings, enter the date and time for the Anchor Time field.

  3. The indicator will draw lines from that candle.

🚀 Want Drag & Drop (TradingView Style)?

If you want to simply drag the anchor with your mouse and have it snap to candles instantly, you need the PRO version.

👉 Search for "Interactive AVWAP Pro" in the Market.

The PRO version includes:

  • Interactive Drag & Drop: Move anchor instantly.

  • Smart Magnet: Snaps to High/Low.

  • Multiple Instances: Up to 10 anchors on one chart.

  • Auto-start: Day/Week/Month modes.

Parameters:

  • Anchor Time — Starting point (set manually).

  • Bands Width — Deviation multiplier.


Altri dall’autore
Interactive AVWAP Pro for MT4
Maksim Ermolin
Indicatori
Interactive AVWAP Pro — TradingView Style The most user-friendly Anchored VWAP for MetaTrader 4. Just drag, drop, and snap. Finally, the convenience of TradingView is now in MT4! Stop cluttering your charts with vertical lines and digging through clunky settings. Interactive AVWAP Pro brings intuitive "Drag & Drop" functionality to MetaTrader 4. Designed for professional traders who demand speed and precision. Simply grab the anchor point with your mouse, drag it to any High or Low, and the ind
Interactive AVWAP Pro for MT5
Maksim Ermolin
Indicatori
Interactive AVWAP Pro — TradingView Style The most user-friendly Anchored VWAP for MetaTrader 5. Just drag, drop, and snap. Finally, the convenience of TradingView is now in MT5! Stop cluttering your charts with vertical lines and digging through clunky settings. Interactive AVWAP Pro brings intuitive "Drag & Drop" functionality to MetaTrader 5. Designed for professional traders who demand speed and precision. Simply grab the anchor point with your mouse, drag it to any High or Low, and the ind
Fixed Time AVWAP
Maksim Ermolin
Indicatori
This is a lightweight, free version of the Anchored VWAP tool. It calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price starting from a specific point in time, allowing you to analyze institutional trends and support/resistance levels. Key Features: Classic Algorithm: Accurate AVWAP calculation based on price and volume. Standard Deviation Bands: Includes upper and lower bands to identify market extremes. Manual Control: Set the exact Anchor Time via input settings. Performance: Extremely fast and optim
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione