Fixed Time AVWAP for MT4

This is a lightweight, free version of the Anchored VWAP tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price starting from a specific point in time manually set by the user.

Features:

Classic Algorithm: Accurate AVWAP based on tick volume.

Standard Deviation Bands: Identify market extremes (Support/Resistance).

Manual Control: You set the Anchor Time in the inputs.

How to use:

Drag indicator to chart. In settings, enter the date and time for the Anchor Time field. The indicator will draw lines from that candle.

🚀 Want Drag & Drop (TradingView Style)?

If you want to simply drag the anchor with your mouse and have it snap to candles instantly, you need the PRO version.

👉 Search for "Interactive AVWAP Pro" in the Market.

The PRO version includes:

Interactive Drag & Drop: Move anchor instantly.

Smart Magnet: Snaps to High/Low.

Multiple Instances: Up to 10 anchors on one chart.

Auto-start: Day/Week/Month modes.

Parameters: