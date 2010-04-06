SG InfoBox

The "InfoBox" utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window.

The version for the MT5 platform is here.

You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation:

- orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal and you do not have information on the market “here and now”!

So, this utility shows the trader:

- Trading server, account type: Real/Demo/Contest, account number, currency pair, leverage, date, day of the week;

- Income for:  - month,  - week,  - day before yesterday,  - yesterday,  - today;

- Balance, funds, broker margin, drawdown as a percentage of the amount of Equity or Free Margin, risk, losses;

- Number of buy/sell orders on the market, size of lots on the market, current profit on buy/sell;

- Spread size.

It is important to note that the utility displays information on the instrument (currency pair) on the chart of which it is installed. If there are currently no open orders for an instrument, all columns except Balance will show zero (0).

Starting from version 23.129, a trader has the opportunity to “bind” the utility to each advisor separately. To do this, you need to enter the magic number of the desired advisor in the appropriate window of the utility, after which the utility will “pick up” the transactions of this advisor. That is, information about different advisors placed on the same instrument on different charts will not be summarized as it was before.

In addition, the trader will have the opportunity to choose which amount is included in the calculation of the drawdown - Equity or Free Margin.

The window with the Risk percentage for the Transaction responds to a computer mouse click. Thus, a trader can change the risk numbers and see the size of Losses directly from the chart screen, without opening the “Input Parameters” of the utility.  If necessary, the trader can collapse/expand the utility or remove it from the chart with one click.

I was glad to share this utility with you. I hope you find this useful for trading and can share your observations in the comments and ratings of this product.

P.S.

If, after opening the Meta Trader 4 program, the “SG InfoBox” utility previously installed on the chart freezes - switch timeframes.


Prodotti consigliati
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilità
Penso che tutti conoscano una regola di gestione del denaro come "Sicuro". Per coloro che non lo sanno, safe comporta la chiusura di metà della posizione dopo che i profitti dell'operazione sono stati livellati alla dimensione del piede. Quindi, anche se il prezzo si gira e si blocca, non perderai più denaro, perché esattamente lo stesso margine di profitto è stato ottenuto quando una parte della posizione è stata chiusa in precedenza. Safety Advisor ha solo un'impostazione: il lotto di chiusu
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilità
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilità
TradeMirror è uno strumento locale di copia degli ordini progettato per le piattaforme MT4/MT5, con supporto alla sincronizzazione delle operazioni in tempo reale. Vantaggi del Prodotto In linea con gli elevati standard di sicurezza, stabilità e privacy per i software finanziari, abbiamo ottimizzato tre aspetti fondamentali: Interfaccia grafica intuitiva per un utilizzo semplificato Protezione rafforzata della privacy per l'isolamento di dati sensibili negli scenari finanziari Sincronizzazione d
FREE
MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Utilità
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilità
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilità
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
4.42 (12)
Utilità
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point - fix
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
ZoomIN
Maxim Polishchuk
4.5 (2)
Utilità
The ZoomIN indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide the
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilità
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilità
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Constructor
Aleksey Semenov
Utilità
Constructor is a convenient tool for creating, (building strategies) testing and applying trading strategies and ideas, as well as testing and using separate indicators and their groups. Constructor includes opening, closing, deal tracking, averaging and recovery modules, as well as various trading options with and without averaging and martingale. You are able to connect up to 10 different external indicators. Find the detailed instructions in the attached pdf file. Trading settings averaging
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilità
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Utilità
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Countdown Candle Close MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
4 (1)
Indicatori
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
MQLTA One Click Trade
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.44 (9)
Utilità
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilità
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines.  4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilità
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilità
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilità
Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
FREE
TradeSnap
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilità
TradeSnap acquisisce e salva automaticamente lo schermo quando viene eseguito un ordine ACQUISTA/VENDI. Basta impostarlo sul grafico e verrà salvato automaticamente senza alcun lavoro aggiuntivo. Anche le linee, le frecce, ecc. sul grafico vengono salvate così come sono nell'immagine. La dimensione dell'immagine che può essere 10000x10000 pixel, in modo da poter salvare un'immagine orizzontale che mostra la cronologia dei movimenti dei prezzi. Informazioni sui parametri --Parametro evento
FREE
OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
Utilità
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Spread and trend
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilità
Информирование пользователя о величине текущего спрэда цветом, в зависимости от тренда. Простой и удобный информатор. Расположить можно в любом месте графика (настраивается во входных параметрах). При активном индикаторе наносим на график горизонтальную линию цветом, указанным во входных параметрах. Эта линия будет (по Вашему мнению) точкой разворота тренда. Если цена будет ниже линии - цвет величины спрэда будет окрашен в цвет "медвежьего" тренда, если цена буде выше линии - цвет величины спрэ
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Altri dall’autore
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilità
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione