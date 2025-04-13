Precision Candle Timer is a must-have visual indicator that accurately displays the remaining time of the current candle on your chart. Perfect for traders who need precise timing for entries and exits, especially in scalping, day trading, or candle-formation-based strategies.

Designed to be fully customizable, you can easily change its position, color, font, and size to match your trading layout. It adds clarity, control, and responsiveness to your trading routine.

🚀 Key Features:

Precise timer showing remaining candle time (seconds, minutes, hours)

Works on all timeframes

Fully customizable display options

Ideal for scalping and intraday strategies

Lightweight and professional design

Available for MT4 / MT5

