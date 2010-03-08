DMI High Low plus

DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time

100% free, functional, and without limitations!

The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision.

Parameters:

Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily)

Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line: Toggle the visibility of the Close line on the chart. Default: No

Toggle the visibility of the Close line on the chart. Default: No Shift High/Low: Adjust the offset for High and Low lines. Default: 1

Adjust the offset for High and Low lines. Default: 1 Line Style: Customize the style of the lines (e.g., solid, dotted).

Customize the style of the lines (e.g., solid, dotted). Line Width: Set the thickness of the lines for High, Low, and Close. Default: 1

Set the thickness of the lines for High, Low, and Close. Default: 1 Line Color: Choose the color for each line (High, Low, and Close). Default: High - Green, Low - Red, Close - Blue

This simple and intuitive indicator is perfect for traders who want to improve their market analysis and optimize their trading strategies.