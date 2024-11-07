Arrow line

5

Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator.

it works  on all time frame and all pairs.

it is a pi number ( π) trigger based  trend indicator.

suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

easy to understand.

there is a trigger line and 2 histograms.

red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal..

blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal.

minimum bar number is 500.

processed value must be setled between 500-3000.

max value is depend to chart you are using.

Recensioni 1
Dmitrii Castravet
775
Dmitrii Castravet 2024.11.09 18:21 
 

Good indicator. For long term as me it suit best.

