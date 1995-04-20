Up down v8

Up down v8 indicator is no repaint counter trend indicator .

it try to find market up down points.

it works all timeframes and all pairs.

suitable for beginner and experienced trader.

there is wave and c values to set defaults.

minimum processed value cnt can be equal to wave value.

traders can change them suitable up down points on different time frames.

indicator use moving averages  histograms and volatilty trigger.

when red histogram is over volatility level that is tops. .

when blue histogram is over volatility level that is deeps. .


Prodotti consigliati
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicatori
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — è un indicatore di tendenza che analizza il comportamento della candela corrente rispetto all’intervallo Alto-Basso (High-Low, HL) delle candele precedenti utilizzando i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci. Monitora visivamente la forza del trend, segnalando un possibile indebolimento o inversione attraverso un cambio di colore della candela. Caratteristiche: Progettato per trader orientati al trend, aiuta a identificare rapidamente i cambiamenti di tendenza basat
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Trend Detects
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Detects indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Strategy for trend trading, filtering market noise and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current bal
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicatori
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicatori
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA
Hakan Gule
Indicatori
My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.
VaviStar retracement indicator
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicatori
VaviStar è un indicatore basato sui ritracciamenti di trend determinati da segmenti ZigZag. Si teorizza, e le statistiche confermano, che le quotazioni reagiscono a determinati livelli di ritracciamento. Molti usano i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%). Si suppone che, una volta che il prezzo vada oltre il 61.8% di ritracciamento, si possa già parlare di inversione di trend. Questo indicatore permette di avere comodamente a grafico un segmento dello ZigZag con i relativ
Mood
Gevorg Hakobyan
Indicatori
This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average in
Standard Deviation Channel Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator of the Standard Deviation Channel. Displays the current direction of the market. On the panel, you can see breakouts and touches (by price) of the levels of the linear regression channel. In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications when levels are touched. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the char
R Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicatori
Questo indicatore utilizza più indicatori per generare scambi di segnali vincenti L'indicatore R Signals è un sistema di trading FX completo che stampa accurate frecce di acquisto e vendita sul grafico. L'indicatore appare nella finestra principale del grafico MT4 come frecce colorate di verde e rosso. L'utilizzo di segnali generati da un singolo indicatore può essere rischioso durante il trading. Questo perché l'utilizzo di un solo indicatore per fare trading può dare più falsi segnali. Pert
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Accumulated Rsi
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Introducing the Accumulated RSI,  your ultimate tool for precise trend identification and momentum analysis in the world of Forex and financial markets. This cutting-edge MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator, designed for traders seeking unparalleled insight and accuracy, empowers you to make well-informed trading decisions like never before. Features Accurate Trend Detection: The Accumulated RSI utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in an innovative way to pinpoint the prevailing market trends wit
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicatori
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Indicatori
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Questo è uno scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe per il nostro indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows . Con le impostazioni predefinite, analizza i segnali di acquisto/vendita su 28 coppie di valute e 9 timeframe contemporaneamente .  Caratteristiche Può analizzare 252* combinazioni di simboli e timeframe da un singolo grafico. Apre il grafico del segnale con un modello predefinito con un solo clic.  Facile da spostare ovunque sul grafico tramite drag and drop. Avvisi in tempo reale tramite popup,
Super Trend Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Super Trend Channels MT4 Indicator Looking for a versatile and powerful channel indicator for your MetaTrader 4 trading platform? Look no further than the "Super Trend Channels" indicator! This advanced tool is designed to help traders identify trend channels accurately, enabling you to make informed trading decisions with confidence. Key Features: Multi-Channel Support: The "Super Trend Channels" indicator supports multiple channels simultaneously. You can visualize various channel types, inclu
Signal Arrows
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Signal Arrows is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals.  Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy signal arrives. In order to exit from the transaction, an opposite signal must be received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received. The
Swing High Low Fibonacci
Frank Wesley Iii Mccallister
Indicatori
This indicator identifies the major and minor swing high and low points on a chart. It then takes the most recent swing and draws a fibonacci pattern of retracement and extension levels to give you an idea of where price may move next. It allow allows you to set a pair of moving averages to help identify the direction of the overall trend. There are configuration parameters for the major and minor swing and the moving averages.
RSI Mirrors and Reflections
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
Indicatori
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based o
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
Algorithmic Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicatori
Algorithmic Signals indicator   is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met. The indicator is using an   Adaptive Algorithm   which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame (see the screenshots below) . Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading. Main features:- Non repainting signals Entry signals Exit signals Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take prof
Channels Plus SR
Elvira Akhsanova
Indicatori
Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI) Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width. Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel: IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels IdentifySRforChannel – Ide
Fibonacci Sniper
Elmira Memish
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Fibonacci Sniper MT4 - No Repaint Features:  - Indicator sends signals and notifications on key Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extensions Levels - Once the buy/sell signal is set, targets ( TP1 TP2 TP3 )and stop loss levels are drawn by the indicator. - Fibonacci Calculations and Custom Patterns are identified by the last 3 or 5 Zig Zag exterum. - You can easily identify key harmonic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly and Crab patterns. Important Settings:  - Choose the Zig Zag Set
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
KeltnerTRBands
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
Keltner Channels are volatility-based bands that are placed on either side of an asset's price and can aid in determining the direction of a trend. The exponential moving average (EMA) of a Keltner Channel is typically 20 periods, although this can be adjusted if desired.( Default is 50 here..) In the Classic Keltner Channels The upper and lower bands are typically set two times the average true range (ATR) above and below the EMA, although the multiplier can also be adjusted based on personal p
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicatori
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
MACD Bands
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicatori
Il prodotto è stato convertito da un'altra piattaforma e creato in origine da TradeMaster Lite. L'indicatore utilizza fondamentalmente il concetto di MACD, ma rafforza le sue capacità con diversi tipi di tecniche di mediazione. È potente per l'identificazione di trend e inversioni.  Ecco alcuni dettagli forniti dal proprietario originale: Presentiamo un indicatore MACD personalizzabile, con le seguenti caratteristiche: Multi-timeframe Bande di deviazione per individuare una volatilità insolit
HYAdvancedMTFChannel
Hai Yang Wu
Indicatori
Precision Channel Indicator: Master the Market with Ease! Description : The Precision Channel Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you better understand market trends and identify the optimal entry and exit points. With its intuitive channel visualization, you can easily spot price ranges and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features : Clear Channel Visualization: Instantly identify key support and resistance areas in the market. Efficient Trading Signals: Pinpoint critical buy and s
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Up down v13
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc v.2.2 use les cpu.but it sometimes cahange back signals.any one request it i will give bonus it. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably
Up Down v6
Guner Koca
4.45 (11)
Indicatori
on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Volatility level
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
volatility level indicator is a volatility oscillator to see trend reversal points. price trends has reverese when volatility inreased . this indicator show trend reversal points volatility. mostly same level up and down volatility is reversal points. red colour shows up points of volatilty.and probably trend will down. blue colour oscillator shows deep point of price when increased volatiliyty. on pictures horizontal lines on oscillator has drawed by hand.to see the before level and compare now
Up Down V9
Guner Koca
3 (4)
Indicatori
on demo mode use date to work. indicator is no repaint trend indicator. when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades. when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Up down stars
Guner Koca
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
Up down v6T
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicatori
Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript. purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that i
Up down v7
Guner Koca
Indicatori
up down v7 indicator is a  no repaint trend indicator.this is different version of up down v9.use different algoritm. it works all pairs and and all timeframes. dont use processed value lower than 500 bars.you can increase it acording to chart bar counts.2000-3000 there is  blue histogram gives divergencies and extreme points. when gold points on  histogram it gives extreme overbought. when aqua points below  histogram it gives extreme oversell. for to see extreme signals switch timefremes 1m to
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Arrow line
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator. it works  on all time frame and all pairs. it is a pi number ( π) trigger based  trend indicator. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. easy to understand. there is a trigger line and 2 histograms. red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal.. blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal. minimum bar number is 500. processed value must be setled between 500-3000. max value is depend to chart you are using.
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicatori
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicatori
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Double sinus pi
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on back test use date.and not set too much back date. double sinus waves pi indicator is no repaint moving average and levels indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. it is combined with sinus wave and smoothed sinus wave indicator. and indexed to pi number over bought and oversell levels. it is easy to to use and suitable for experienced  traders and beginners. cnt value has been set to 1000 bars.it can be increased acording to charts bar numbers. minimum cnt value mast be higher than
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Sinus formula
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicatori
demo mode d value setled for gold. Sinus formula indicator non repaint trend indicator. it uses moving averages and sinus.. suitable for experienced trader and beginner. easy to use indicator. there is calibration constant d default d value setled for goldusd in demo backtest use only gold. d value can change acording to pairs. procedure is increase or lower d value acording to prices. when price top location increase or lover up to see red sign on level 1 when price bottom set d value blue sig
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicatori
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicatori
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicatori
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione