Up down v8 indicator is no repaint counter trend indicator .

it try to find market up down points.

it works all timeframes and all pairs.

suitable for beginner and experienced trader.

there is wave and c values to set defaults.

minimum processed value cnt can be equal to wave value.

traders can change them suitable up down points on different time frames.

indicator use moving averages histograms and volatilty trigger.

when red histogram is over volatility level that is tops. .

when blue histogram is over volatility level that is deeps. .



