Arrow line
- Indicateurs
- Guner Koca
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 11 novembre 2025
- Activations: 20
Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator.
it works on all time frame and all pairs.
it is a pi number ( π) trigger based trend indicator.
suitable for experienced traders and beginners.
easy to understand.
there is a trigger line and 2 histograms.
red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal..
blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal.
minimum bar number is 500.
processed value must be setled between 500-3000.
max value is depend to chart you are using.
Good indicator. For long term as me it suit best.