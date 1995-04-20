Market Structure Confluence for MT4

OVERVIEW

This script is called "Market Structure Confluence" and it combines classic market structure analysis with a dynamic volatility-based band system to detect shifts in trend and momentum more reliably. It tracks key swing points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to define the trend, then overlays a basis and ATR-smoothed volatility bands to catch rejection signals and highlight potential inflection points in the market.

CONCEPTS

Market structure is the foundation of price action trading, focusing on the relationship between successive highs and lows to understand trend conditions. Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events are important because they signal when a market might be shifting direction. This script enhances traditional structure by integrating volatility bands, which act like dynamic support/resistance zones based on ATR, allowing it to capture momentum surges and rejections beyond just structural shifts.

FEATURES

Swing Detection: It detects and labels Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) based on user-defined time horizons, helping traders quickly spot the trend direction. Figure 1 BOS and CHoCH Lines: When a previous swing point is broken, the script automatically plots a Break of Structure (BOS) line. If the break represents a major trend reversal (a CHoCH), it is marked differently to separate simple breakouts from real trend changes. Figure 2

Rejection Signals: Special arrows plot when price pierces a band and then pulls back, suggesting a potential trap move or rejection signal in the direction of the new structure. Figure 3

Alerts: Built-in alerts for structure breaks, CHoCHs, swing points, rejections at bands, and trend flips make it easy to automate setups without manually watching the chart.



USAGE



Set your preferred swing detection size depending on your timeframe and trading style — smaller numbers for intraday, larger numbers for swing trading. Choose whether you want BOS/CHoCH confirmed by candle closes or by wick breaks. Use the volatility band settings to fine-tune how tightly or loosely the bands hug the price, adjusting sensitivity based on market conditions. When a BOS or CHoCH occurs, or when a rejection happens at the bands, the script will highlight it clearly and optionally trigger alerts. Watch for combinations where both structure breaks and volatility band rejections happen together — those are high-quality trade signals. This setup works best when used with basic trend filtering and higher timeframe confirmation.



