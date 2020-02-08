ADX PROject

Unlock the full potential of trading with the ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA), a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various market conditions, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking precision and adaptability in their strategies.

Price: $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99

Full Control Over Your Trading:

  • No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
  • Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
  • Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
  • No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.

    This set of filters and settings makes the EA highly customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to various market conditions and trading strategies while managing risk through drawdown limits, stop losses, and order restrictions.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Vidya pearson flow robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
    Workstation Assistant
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Experts
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    Parabolic SAR PROject
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
    The Kraken
    Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
    Experts
    THE KRAKEN minerà per te. Contattami su Telegram [@glownx] per un prezzo scontato. Preferisco acquistare al di fuori del marketplace a causa delle loro alte commissioni. Coppie consigliate: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, BTCUSD Profitti elevati su timeframe da 1 a 5 minuti OTTIMIZZATO PER LE PROP FIRM (conti di valutazione) Prima dell’uso, modifica i parametri di input secondo le impostazioni consigliate. Trailing Stop Loss: 20 Punti di profitto prima che si attivi il Trailing Stop: 2
    Big Gient MT5
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
    ZigZag 1
    Saniyat Nabiyeva
    Experts
    User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
    AbacuQuant
    Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
    Experts
    Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
    SchermanActionPro
    AutomaticTrading
    Experts
    Presentazione di SchermanActionPro: il nuovo bot di trading automatizzato di Automatictrading Automatictrading è orgogliosa di presentare SchermanActionPro! Caratteristiche in primo piano:  • Indicatori configurabili: regola le medie e il numero di candele secondo le raccomandazioni di Ivan.  • Flessibilità operativa: Scegli tra acquisti e vendite.  • Presa di profitto: opzioni fisse, basate sull'ATR o sul segnale contrario.  • Loss Stop: Fisso configurabile, secondo ATR o tramite segnale contr
    Financial Control
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
    PipBandint Pro
    Isaac Nhlapo
    Experts
    PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per trader interessati ai movimenti di mercato a breve termine. Questo EA supporta sia approcci di trading swing che di scalping, con funzionalità per operazioni rapide e ad alta frequenza utilizzando parametri di stop-loss e take-profit. Lo strumento è progettato per operare in mercati dinamici e può anche essere configurato per il trading a lungo termine su timeframe più elevati.
    QuantumScalp
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
    PrimeTrend bot
    Andrei Moldovan
    Experts
    PrimeTrend EURUSD EA: Intelligence at the Service of Your Trading! Have you ever wanted a trading system capable of working 24/5, making precise decisions, and minimizing risk? PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is the solution you've been searching for! Designed to dominate the EUR/USD market with advanced trend-based strategies and technical analysis, this Expert Advisor is here to revolutionize the way you trade. Why Choose PrimeTrend EURUSD EA? 1. Excellent Performance Based on a proven strategy that le
    The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
    Christoffel Francois Du Toit
    Experts
    Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
    Catching Bot
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
    Templerfx Nightmare
    Shamary A Guy
    Experts
    Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
    VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
    Joshua Adeyemo
    Experts
    VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
    NeuroForex
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Consulente esperto per il trading con reti neurali profonde che si addestrano tramite apprendimento automatico, fino a 1.512 metriche ponderate per ogni simbolo, man mano che il mercato progredisce. Funziona su vari simboli Forex e intervalli di tempo e, deselezionando i simboli e gli intervalli di tempo, può anche essere impostato sul grafico corrente sul suo simbolo e intervallo di tempo. Può essere configurato per coppie diverse e su ogni grafico può essere gestita una rete neurale diversa. È
    AutoSLTP for Scalpers
    Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
    Experts
    SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
    Amazing Brain MT5
    Amazing Traders
    Experts
    Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ve
    Breakout bot
    Giedrius Seirys
    Experts
    Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
    Aetheris Quantum
    Dmytro Tishchenko
    Experts
    Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
    Agro Algo
    Dewald Nel
    Experts
    Harvest consistent performance with Agro Algo — a next-generation Expert Advisor from Synapse Dynamics LLC. Built on a deep-thinking AI core , Agro Algo fuses adaptive market analysis with precise entry/exit logic to capture high-probability moves while protecting capital. It’s prop-firm ready with per-trade risk controls, daily drawdown limits, and intelligent trade-management features such as dynamic stop placement, break-even triggers, and trailing exits. Whether you run it fully automated or
    Prime Gold
    Alexander Bayer
    Experts
    XAUUSD Prime – by BlackLotTrading (MT5) Robust. Disciplined. Sustainable. Manufactured & developed in Germany. Price structure (early bird) The launch price is 399.00 $ for the first 20 activations . Once these are sold, the price will increase to 599.00 $ , and in the future the final price will be 1,800.00 $ . !Secure yours now – before the price increases.! 5-day money-back guarantee Try XAUUSD Prime completely risk-free. If you are not satisfied within 14 days, you will rece
    Genostype
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
    SessBreak Advanced EA
    Giuseppe Surace
    Experts
    Giramenti Advanced Breakout Expert Advisor per il trading intraday e multiday Questo Expert Advisor è progettato per un trading di breakout preciso e basato su regole, con sessioni temporali personalizzabili e condizioni di holding multi-day. Che tu sia un trader intraday disciplinato o uno swing trader strategico alla ricerca di una partecipazione al trend multi-day, questo EA offre un livello eccezionale di personalizzazione e controllo, il tutto all'interno di un unico motore ottimizzato.
    Alphabet AI MT5
    Sergei Pomytkin
    3.43 (7)
    Experts
    Alphabet AI è un consulente che opera secondo la strategia di mean reversion, ovvero sfrutta la proprietà naturale dei mercati di tornare ai loro valori medi dopo forti deviazioni. L'algoritmo analizza costantemente il prezzo attuale dell'asset, confrontandolo con i livelli medi calcolati. Quando il prezzo si discosta significativamente dal suo valore medio, il consulente lo interpreta come un segnale d'azione: quando il limite superiore viene superato, apre posizioni corte, aspettandosi un cal
    Trang Holding
    Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
    Experts
    Trang Holding EA - use trendline of H4 to confirm buy/sell zone, then open first entry when break-out candle - hold profit with trailing stop. we have 2 options: + low risk ; holding only 3 (fill the number you want) trades, close a part of combo when markets move by negative way + high risk : hold all trades of combo to TP of combo - I like high risk option with maximum autolot = 0.05/$1000 . but better option is fix_vol. example 10k open fixed 0.2 and you can withdraw profit everyweek -change
    Nexus Alpha Engine
    Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
    Experts
    Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
    CyNeron MT5
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.8 (20)
    Experts
    CyNeron: Trading di Precisione incontra l'Innovazione dell'IA Manuale e file di configurazione : Contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo : Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di copie vendute Copie disponibili : 5 Analisi istantanea guidata dall'IA: Una prima sul mercato CyNeron è il primo EA sul mercato a integrare un'IA avanzata in un approccio rivoluzionario al trading, catturando ed elaborando istantanee dettagliate delle condizioni di mercato. U
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Altri dall’autore
    GA RSI Project
    Osama Echchakery
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    GA Moving Average
    Osama Echchakery
    4 (2)
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    GA Bollinger Bands
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    GA MAcD
    Osama Echchakery
    5 (1)
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    Jesus
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
    GA Paraboli SAR
    Osama Echchakery
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    Last Hope MT4
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Ti presentiamo   Last Hope EA   , uno dei miei migliori 30 EA personali, l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL4 che sta trasformando il tuo modo di fare trading! Sviluppato da me e con amore, con esperienza commerciale di oltre 5 anni. IMPORTANTE! Coppie consigliate: EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD e EURCAD Prezzo promozionale di soli       50 dollari   ! Il prezzo aumenterà PRESTO a 100 USD e poi aumenterà di 50 USD dopo ogni 10 acquisti! Questo EA non ha bisogno di una descrizione, provalo tu st
    GA Stochastic Oscillator
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    GA Single Moving Average
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    "GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands PROject
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
    Infi Trade MT4
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Infi Trade: Rivoluziona il Tuo Trading con l'Automazione Avanzata Scopri il Potere del Trading Automatizzato: Infi Trade è un Expert Advisor all'avanguardia progettato per i trader che cercano efficienza e redditività nel mercato Forex. Il nostro EA sfrutta la sofisticata strategia di hedging a griglia per massimizzare le tue opportunità di trading, offrendo un'esperienza di trading automatizzata e fluida. Strategia Intelligente di Hedging a Griglia: Al centro di Infi Trade c'è la nostra innovat
    Three Outside Up GA
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
    Bullish Counterattack Line GA
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
    MA crossover PROject
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
    RSI PROject MT5
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
    Parabolic SAR PROject
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
    MACD Project
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
    Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
    Osama Echchakery
    Utilità
    Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
    CandleFibo Pro
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
    Jesus GBPUSD
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
    Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
    Hammer PROject
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione