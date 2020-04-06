GER30 vip

 /// Royal Ger30 VIP /// 


Symbol GER30,GER Cash , DE40, DE30  





   

This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4  the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and  Open Trade on H1 or H4 

Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size 

Minim Deposit  1k  Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks   

This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile 

Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker 

             


 



Best Time = H1


Make sure to  Add Set File 



