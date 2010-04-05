Realistic Trading Bot RTB MT4

For MT5 version, please go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105431

Backtested with

Broker: Pepperstone Demo

Symbol: EURUSD

Time period: M5

Date: 2022-01-01 to 2022-12-31

Setup explanation for RTB or MetaTrader: https://www.youtube.com/live/HmM4rWT49M8?si=SISPJ5DvW9iazOBE&t=3865

Parameter explanation: https://kelvinausoftware.com/rtb-parameter-explanation/

Introducing the Realistic Trading Bot (RTB) – Your Trusted Trading Companion!

Are you looking for a powerful and reliable tool to assist you in the world of financial trading? Look no further than RTB, the product that's set to revolutionize your trading experience.

Proven Performance: RTB isn't just another trading bot; it's a meticulously crafted expert advisor software. I have rigorously backtested RTB using data from 2019 to 2022, and the results speak for themselves. My aggressive trading model achieved an astounding +2056% return for EURUSD in 2022, while the conservative model yielded a commendable +418% . These impressive returns underscore the reliability and effectiveness of RTB's trading approach. You can download the demo and check the result yourself.

In-Depth Analysis: Curious about the nitty-gritty details? Dive into the comprehensive backtest report, available here. This report provides an in-depth look at RTB's performance, methodologies, and strategies, so you can make informed decisions.

Realistic Approach: Unlike some other trading bots that promise continuous upward growth, RTB embraces a realistic perspective on trading. I acknowledge that there's always a risk associated with each trade. To mitigate this risk, users can define a risk percentage of each trade. This responsible approach aligns with prudent risk management practices, safeguarding your investment while seeking reasonable returns.



Customization: After purchasing RTB, you'll receive access to my input parameters and explanations. Tailor the software to your preferences and trading style, ensuring it aligns perfectly with your goals. Note that this EA is using the aggressive model, and you need the input parameters to achieve the optimal backtest result I have. I will support the conservative model if there are many requests.

Peace of Mind: I understand the concerns in today's digital landscape. That's why I want to assure you that RTB is a self-contained expert advisor. It doesn't rely on external networks or utilize your computer's resources for any malicious activities, such as crypto mining. Your security and peace of mind are my top priorities.

** For those of you who needs an explanation on RTB or MetaTrader setup, please message me and I will send you the instruction.



