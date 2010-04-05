CapitalCraft
- Experts
- Mr Nisit Noijeam
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 13 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features:
-
Price Grid: The price grid represents the price range where buy and sell orders are placed. The EA sets Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders within this price grid. The grid is usually set with equal price intervals, such as 50 pips or 100 pips, depending on the EA's settings.
-
Lot Size: Lot size refers to the quantity of units of the asset to be bought or sold in each order. In a Grid EA, the lot size is evenly distributed across all price grid levels. The more grid levels there are, the more lot sizes there will be.