CapitalCraftpercent

การดำเนินงานพื้นฐาน:
- EA ทำงานโดยใช้หลักการของการเทรดแบบกริด ซึ่งหมายถึงการวางคำสั่งซื้อและขายเป็นระยะๆ (กำหนดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของราคา) ภายในโซนที่กำหนดไว้
-
พารามิเตอร์ป้อนข้อมูล:
- EA ใช้พารามิเตอร์หลายอย่าง เช่น ขนาดกริด, กำไรที่คาดหวัง, การหยุดขาดทุน (ทั้งหมดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์), โซนสำหรับการซื้อและขาย, ขนาดล็อต, และจำนวนคำสั่งสูงสุดที่อนุญาต พารามิเตอร์เหล่านี้มีความสำคัญในการกำหนดวิธีการทำงานของ EA
-
การเริ่มต้น (OnInit):
- เมื่อ EA เริ่มทำงาน, มันจะทำการเริ่มต้นโดยสร้างป้ายบนกราฟ (ชื่อ "MTRADER_Label") เพื่อแสดงว่ามีการเริ่มต้นและสถานะของมัน
-
การวางคำสั่ง (OnTick):
- ฟังก์ชัน OnTick เป็นส่วนหลักของ EA ที่ทำการตัดสินใจและดำเนินการเทรด ฟังก์ชันนี้จะถูกเรียกในทุกๆครั้งที่มีการอัปเดตราคาใหม่
- EA จะตรวจสอบก่อนว่าสามารถวางคำสั่งใหม่ได้หรือไม่ โดยเปรียบเทียบจำนวนคำสั่งที่มีอยู่กับขีดจำกัดของบัญชีและขีดจำกัดของคำสั่งสูงสุดที่ผู้ใช้ตั้งไว้
- จากนั้นจะดึงราคาขายและราคาซื้อปัจจุบันของสัญลักษณ์นั้น
-
โลจิกการซื้อและขาย:
- คำสั่งซื้อ: หากการซื้อถูกเปิดใช้งานและราคาขายอยู่ในโซนซื้อที่กำหนดไว้, EA จะตรวจสอบว่ามีคำสั่งซื้อที่ราคาใกล้เคียง (ภายในขนาดกริดเปอร์เซ็นต์) หรือไม่ หากไม่มี, มันจะวางคำสั่งซื้อใหม่พร้อมกำไรที่คาดหวังและการหยุดขาดทุน (ถ้ามี)
- คำสั่งขาย: เช่นเดียวกัน, ถ้าการขายถูกเปิดใช้งานและราคาซื้ออยู่ในโซนขายที่กำหนด, EA จะตรวจสอบคำสั่งขายที่มีอยู่ภายในขนาดกริดเปอร์เซ็นต์ หากไม่มี, มันจะวางคำสั่งขายใหม่
-
การคำนวณกำไรที่คาดหวังและการหยุดขาดทุน:
- ค่าเหล่านี้จะถูกคำนวณเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของราคาปัจจุบัน สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อ, กำไรที่คาดหวังจะถูกตั้งไว้เหนือราคาขายปัจจุบัน, และสำหรับคำสั่งขาย, ต่ำกว่าราคาซื้อปัจจุบัน การหยุดขาดทุน, ถ้าถูกเปิดใช้งาน, จะถูกตั้งไว้ในทางตรงกันข้าม
-
การจัดการการเทรด:
- EA จะติดตามกำไร/ขาดทุนและจำนวนคำสั่งซื้อที่เปิดอยู่, แสดงข้อมูลนี้บนกราฟ
- มันจัดการแต่ละการเทรดตามกำไรที่คาดหวังและการหยุดขาดทุนที่ตั้งไว้
-
การพิจารณาขนาดกริด:
- EA จะตรวจสอบว่าคำสั่งใหม่จะอยู่ในช่วงเปอร์เซ็นต์ที่กำหนด (ขนาดกริด) ของคำสั่งที่มีอยู่หรือไม่ ถ้าใช่, มันจะไม่วางคำสั่งใหม่เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการวางคำสั่งที่ใกล้กันเกินไป
-
การดำเนินการคำสั่ง (placeOrder):
- คำสั่งจะถูกวางด้วยขนาดล็อต, ราคา, กำไรที่คาดหวัง, และการหยุดขาดทุนที่ระบุ ฟังก์ชันนี้ยังตรวจสอบว่ามีเงินทุนเพียงพอก่อนวางคำสั่ง
MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) code can be explained as follows:
-
Basic Operation:
- The EA operates on the principle of grid trading. This involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (defined as a percentage of the price) within specified zones.
-
Input Parameters:
- The EA uses several input parameters, such as grid size, take profit, stop loss (all in percentage terms), zones for buying and selling, lot sizes, and maximum allowed orders. These parameters are crucial in defining how the EA will operate.
-
Initialization (OnInit):
- When the EA starts, it initializes by creating a label on the chart (named "MTRADER_Label") to display its presence and initialization status.
-
Order Placement (OnTick):
- The OnTick function is the core of the EA where the trading decisions are made and executed. This function is called on every new tick (price update).
- The EA first checks if new orders are allowed by comparing the total number of existing orders with the account's limit and the user-defined maximum open orders.
- It then retrieves the current ask and bid prices of the symbol.
-
Buy and Sell Logic:
- Buy Orders: If buying is enabled and the ask price is within the specified buy zone, the EA checks if there is already a buy order at a similar price (within the grid size percentage). If not, it places a new buy order with the calculated take profit and optional stop loss.
- Sell Orders: Similarly, if selling is enabled and the bid price is within the specified sell zone, the EA checks for an existing sell order within the grid size percentage. If none exists, it places a new sell order.
-
Take Profit and Stop Loss Calculations:
- These are calculated as a percentage of the current price. For buy orders, the take profit is set above the current ask price, and for sell orders, below the current bid price. Stop losses, if enabled, are set oppositely.
-
Trade Management:
- The EA keeps track of the profit/loss and the number of open trades, displaying this information on the chart.
- It manages each trade based on the take profit and stop loss parameters.
-
Grid Size Consideration:
- The EA checks if a new order would be within a defined percentage range (grid size) of an existing order. If so, it refrains from placing a new order to avoid clustering orders too close to each other.
-
Order Execution (placeOrder):
- Orders are placed with the specified lot size, price, take profit, and stop loss. The function also checks for sufficient margin before placing an order.