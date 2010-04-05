CapitalAsgard

This EA, named "MTRADER," is designed for the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) trading platform. It operates based on a grid trading strategy and includes functionality for both buy and sell orders. Here's an overview of its key features and functionalities:

  1. Trading Zones: The EA operates within specified price zones for buying and selling. BuyZoneStart and BuyZoneEnd define the range within which the EA will consider placing buy orders, while SellZoneStart and SellZoneEnd define the range for sell orders.

  2. Order Management: The EA places orders based on the current market price, grid size, and designated take profit points. It checks for existing orders to avoid over-exposure in the market.

  3. Take Profit and Stop Loss: For both buy and sell orders, the EA allows setting take profit and stop loss values in points. These values are customizable through the EA's input parameters.

  4. Trailing Stop Functionality: The EA includes a trailing stop feature for both buy and sell orders. This feature adjusts the stop loss level as the trade moves into profit, helping to protect gains and limit losses.

  5. Customizable Parameters: Various aspects of the EA, such as lot size, grid size, maximum slippage, and magic number, are customizable. This allows traders to adjust the EA's operation according to their trading strategy and risk tolerance.

  6. Trading Information Display: The EA provides a display of the current profit/loss and the number of open trades. This information is updated in real time.

  7. Order Placement Logic: The EA places orders based on the defined zones, adjusts lot sizes according to the available margin, and sets take profit and stop loss levels for each trade.

  8. Compatibility: The EA is designed to work on the MT4 platform, which is widely used by forex traders.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer a grid trading approach, allowing for multiple buy and sell positions within specified zones. The inclusion of trailing stops adds a layer of risk management by securing profits and limiting losses as the market moves.

Remember, it's crucial to thoroughly test any EA in a demo environment before deploying it in live trading to ensure it operates as expected and aligns with your trading strategy.


Prodotti consigliati
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Midnight Sniper EA
Soufiane Abdelmoujoud
Experts
Midnight Sniper EA (MT4) – For XAUUSD Stable Strategy | No Martingale | No Grid | Smart Risk Control Description: Midnight Sniper EA is a fully automated trading system built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It employs a stable, non-scalping strategy designed for the calm night sessions, avoiding martingale, grid, or risky averaging methods. The EA opens trades at a precise hour to capture low-risk, high-reward movements. Features: No Martingale No Grid Auto lot calculation
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 549$ Prezzo finale: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro è un sistema di trading unico sul mercato.  È completamente focalizzato sullo sfruttamento della volatilità del mercato Bitcoin scambiando i breakout dei livelli di supporto e resistenza. L'attenzione dell'EA si trova sulla sicurezza,
Mid Night Scalper EA
Wichayuth Chotklang
Experts
Mid Night Scalper EA  Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF pairs With Roll Over Time (00.00-01.00)  Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automa
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Noirtier Scalper
Anvar Gadadov
Experts
Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
PROMOZIONE LANCIO: SOLO 34 9 $ invece di 990$! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a questo prezzo promozionale! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   Pacchetto combinato EA definitivo   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Risultati in tempo reale a basso rischio Risultati dal vivo ad alto rischio Benvenuti in STABILITY PRO   : uno dei sistemi di rete più avanzati, stabili e a basso rischio sul mercato! Questo EA è stato sottoposto a stress test sull'inter
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
Alien Golden Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Alien Golden Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MAR
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Algorithmic trading
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the marke
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
BlueZonRoboFXTR
Mehmet Alkan
Experts
BlueZon robot mavi taralı alan içerisindeki mumları kontrol ederek işleme girer. Genelde bu alandaki mumların hareketleri BUY ve SELL  girişleri tetikler. İşleme girmek için gerekli indikatörler 2MA MACD MINMAX MOMENTUM TREND1 TREND2 MA FİBONACCİ işleme (1 - 1+5) şekilde girer bunu ayarlamak kullanıcıya bağlıdır. İşlem zamanı ayarlanabilir. Kar alarak işlemden parçalı çıkılabilir.
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.64 (14)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Sirr Advanced Trend Scalper EA
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Advanced Trend Scalper EA Lite is a robot that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. This EA operates in various and different types of tra
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Altri dall’autore
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
CapitalTrendline
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์
CapitalMAGL
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
GRID MA TRADING Trading Strategy Overview Moving Average (MA) Based Decisions : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as a key indicator for its trading decisions. The type (Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted), period, and shift of the MA are configurable. It decides whether to buy or sell based on the position of the price relative to the MA. For example, it may stop buying if the price is below the MA or stop selling if the price is above the MA. Grid Trading System : The EA appears to i
CapitalCraftpercent
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
การดำเนินงานพื้นฐาน : EA ทำงานโดยใช้หลักการของการเทรดแบบกริด ซึ่งหมายถึงการวางคำสั่งซื้อและขายเป็นระยะๆ (กำหนดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของราคา) ภายในโซนที่กำหนดไว้ พารามิเตอร์ป้อนข้อมูล : EA ใช้พารามิเตอร์หลายอย่าง เช่น ขนาดกริด, กำไรที่คาดหวัง, การหยุดขาดทุน (ทั้งหมดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์), โซนสำหรับการซื้อและขาย, ขนาดล็อต, และจำนวนคำสั่งสูงสุดที่อนุญาต พารามิเตอร์เหล่านี้มีความสำคัญในการกำหนดวิธีการทำงานของ EA การเริ่มต้น (OnInit) : เมื่อ EA เริ่มทำงาน, มันจะทำการเริ่มต้นโดยสร้างป้ายบนกราฟ (ชื่อ "MTRADER_Labe
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
CapitalRoyal
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
MA trend following 1sd signal  The EA appears to use a combination of moving averages and standard deviation to make trading decisions, with the option to increase lot sizes after consecutive losses, potentially aiming for a martingale-like strategy. It's important to note that while EAs can automate trading, they come with risks, especially when using strategies like lot size increase on loss. Users should thoroughly backtest and understand the EA's strategy and risks before using it in live tr
Capital ATR
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, named MTRADER. Its primary strategy appears to be a grid trading strategy based on moving averages and average true range (ATR) volatility. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities: Initialization Parameters : It defines various input parameters such as Moving Average Type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted), Moving Average Period, ATR Period, ATR Factor, Initial Lot Size, etc. These parameters can be adjust
Capital Pivot
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicatori
Pivot Points และระดับ (Support) และ(Resistance) บนแผนภูมิการเทรดใน MetaTrader 4 สำหรับตลาด Forex : คำนวณ Pivot Points : สคริปต์คำนวณจุด Pivot โดยใช้ข้อมูลราคาประวัติศาสตร์ เช่น ราคาเปิด, ราคาสูงสุด, ราคาต่ำสุด, และราคาปิด จากช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด (เช่น วัน, ชั่วโมง, ฯลฯ) จุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ เช่น R1, R2, R3 (ระดับการต้านทาน) และ S1, S2, S3 (ระดับการสนับสนุน) ถูกคำนวณออกมา แสดงบนแผนภูมิ : หลังจากคำนวณจุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ, สคริปต์จะแสดงเส้นเหล่านี้บนแผนภูมิ MT4 เพื่อช่วยให้นักเทรดสามารถเห็นจุดที่
Capital Trend
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicatori
indicator named "MTRADER" designed to be used with the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It appears to be a technical analysis tool for forex or stock market trading. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities: Indicator Properties and Inputs : The code begins by setting up basic properties of the indicator, such as its name, version, and drawing styles. It defines two indicator buffers with blue and red colors, likely used for graphical representation on charts. Input parameters
Capitalgrid01
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A grid trading strategy is a method used in financial markets, particularly in forex trading, that involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price level. This creates a grid-like pattern of orders on the chart, hence the name "grid trading." Here’s a detailed explanation: Grid Trading Strategy Basic Concept : Grid trading is designed to capitalize on market volatility. The strategy works best in ranging or sideways markets, where prices fluctuate within a c
MAcapitalzone
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
OIL Product setting  Define maximum allowed slippage as an input parameter (กำหนดค่า Slippage สูงสุดที่ยอมรับได้) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 50 อธิบาย: กำหนดความแตกต่างสูงสุดระหว่างราคาที่คาดว่าจะได้ซื้อขายกับราคาจริงที่เกิดขึ้นเพื่อป้องกันการซื้อขายที่เกิดขึ้นในราคาที่ไม่ต้องการ Enable buy orders (เปิดให้รับคำสั่งซื้อ) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: true อธิบาย: กำหนดว่าจะเปิดใช้งานการซื้อ (Buy Orders) หรือไม่ ถ้า true แสดงว่าเปิดการซื้อขาย Initial price for red line (ราคาเริ่มต้นสำหรับเส้นแดง) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 85.0 อธิบ
Capitalformular
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
กลยุทธ์ HFT Hedging แบบปรับลอตเพิ่ม ตั้งต้นด้วยสถานะสองฝั่ง (Long และ Short) ในการ Hedging คุณจะเปิดสถานะทั้งฝั่ง Long และ Short พร้อมกันในตราสารเดียวกันเพื่อป้องกันความเสี่ยงจากการเคลื่อนไหวในทิศทางใดทิศทางหนึ่ง คุณจะเริ่มเปิดสถานะโดยใช้ลอตต่ำที่สุด เพื่อทดสอบทิศทางการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาด ใช้เงื่อนไขในการเปิดสถานะเพิ่มเติม (ปรับลอตเพิ่ม) เมื่อสถานะหนึ่งขยับเข้าใกล้เป้าหมายกำไร (Take Profit หรือ TP) หรือเริ่มเข้าเขตทำกำไร (เช่น เมื่อ ATR หรือ ค่า Technical Indicator อื่นๆ บอกถึงความผันผวนที่เพิ่มขึ
Capitalrecover
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
CapitalVolumeprofile
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicatori
Volume Profile เป็นเครื่องมือที่ใช้สำหรับการวิเคราะห์ระดับการซื้อขายของตลาดในแต่ละระยะเวลาโดยใช้ปริมาณการซื้อขาย (volume) ซึ่งช่วยให้เราเข้าใจว่ามีการซื้อขายเกิดขึ้นมากที่สุดที่ราคาใด รวมทั้งช่วยในการหาจุดที่มีความนิยมในการซื้อขาย (Point of Control: POC) และระดับการซื้อขายอื่น ๆ ที่สำคัญ เรียกว่า Value Area. การใช้งาน Volume Profile ในการวิเคราะห์ตลาดมักจะมีขั้นตอนดังนี้: กำหนดระยะเวลาที่ต้องการวิเคราะห์ : เราต้องกำหนดระยะเวลาที่เราสนใจในการวิเคราะห์ Volume Profile เช่น ชั่วโมง, วัน, หรือสัปดาห์
CapitalMIXindy
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicatori
The indicator plots up/down buffer arrows in the chart window two of the following indicator conditions are met. Moving Average ; Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD ); Oscillator of Moving Averages (OsMA ); Stochastic Oscillator ; Relative Strength Index (RSI) ; Commodity Channel Index (CCI) ; Relative Vigor Index (RVI ); Average Directional Index (ADX) ; Triple Exponential Average ; Bollinger Bands ; ตัวบ่งชี้จะพล็อตลูกศรขึ้น/ลงในหน้าต่างแผนภูมิเมื่อตรงตามเงื่อนไขของตัวบ่งชี้สองตัวต่อ
CapitalSupportResistance
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicatori
"Support and Resistance" is a fundamental concept in technical analysis for trading stocks, currencies, or other assets in financial markets. Here's how to use it: Identifying Support Support is a price level where buying is strong. When the price drops to this level, there tends to be significant buying activity, preventing the price from falling further. Identifing Support: Look for the lowest points in a given period and find levels where the price has bounced back up multiple times. Usage:
CapitalTrendline2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Capitalallweather
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
BB-Trader Pro: ปลดล็อกพลังการเทรดทำกำไรในทุกสภาวะตลาด! เบื่อไหม? กับ EA ที่ใช้ได้ดีแค่ในตลาดบางช่วง... พอตลาดเปลี่ยนจากมีเทรนด์เป็น Sideways สัญญาณก็เริ่มพลาด ล้างพอร์ตโดยไม่รู้ตัว ถึงเวลาแล้วที่จะปฏิวัติการเทรดของคุณด้วย BB-Trader Pro EA อัจฉริยะที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ "คิดและปรับตัว" ได้เหมือนเทรดเดอร์มืออาชีพ! "สมองกลสองโหมด" กลยุทธ์ที่ไม่เคยหยุดนิ่ง หัวใจหลักของ BB-Trader Pro คือความสามารถในการวิเคราะห์ความผันผวนของตลาดจาก Bollinger Bands และปรับเปลี่ยนกลยุทธ์การเทรดโดยอัตโนมัติ โหมดเทรดปกติ (N
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione