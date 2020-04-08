IQ Star Lines

First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator.

IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do". - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance. 

Check the Indicator User Manual for more details.

Download the Metatrader 5 Version.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • It is highly recommended to backtest this indicator and understand how it works before taking any financial decisions.
  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
Key Features of IQ Star Lines
  • Modern Dark-Themed Dashboard – Clean, minimalistic, and easy to read. Includes scale selection (Low, Base, High) with one-click close, making it easy to adjust star line levels during different market conditions.
  • Intraday Trend Display – Shows trend direction and strength for both M5 and H1 timeframes (e.g., Strong Up/Down), giving quick insight into short-term and hourly market bias.
  • Broker Server Time – The dashboard shows your broker’s current time to help you sync lunar aspect timings with your trading platform.
  • Moon Aspect Details Section – Displays live moon aspects with key details: the planet involved, aspect type (conjunction, trine, etc.), aspect time, and status (Completed, Upcoming, or Active).
  • Enhanced Star Line Calculations – Core engine improvements provide more accurate star line levels, better scaling, and smoother performance.
  • Daily auto-adapting planetary grid levels for natural intraday support and resistance zones.
  • Pre-aspect and peak-aspect timing lines plotted on the chart for precise market timing.
  • Aspect alert system to notify you when significant lunar aspects approach.
1. Why Vedic Astrology?

In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on human behaviour (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on tides in water bodies. This, in turn, dictates market sentiment in financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Vedic astrology involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, making it highly effective for intraday trading.

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis to create IQ Star Lines – an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic Financial Astrology. This indicator applies ancient Indian Vedic principles in real-time, giving accurate astrological forecasts for market movements, with easy entry and exit decisions for scalping and day trading.

2. Supported Symbols

Major Pairs Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD,
USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF 		AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADCHF, EURJPY
GBPAUD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCHF
EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, EURNZD 		XAUUSD (Gold)
XAGUSD (Silver) 		BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
3. Planetary Aspects

Planetary aspects are angular relationships between planets, such as conjunction (0°), opposition (180°), trine (120°), and square (90°). These angles indicate how planets interact and influence each other’s energies, impacting intraday market behavior.

Note: IQ Star Lines always plot aspects timings aligned to the your broker timing so that you never miss a good astrological trade window.

4. Aspect Alert

The indicator has an aspect alert system. Get notified when the market reaches an aspect timing. Pre-aspect and peak-aspect timings are displayed to help plan trades efficiently.

5. IQ Star Lines Benefits
  • Daily auto-adapting grid levels for natural intraday support and resistance zones.
  • Sweet spot entries and exits for precise profit targets and stop losses.
  • Minimalistic dashboard with easy scale adjustments (Low, Base, High) and one-click close.
  • Pre and peak lunar aspect visualization for precise market timing.
  • Aspect alert system for automated notifications.
6. Recommended Timeframe Usage

Use 1-minute and 5-minute charts for highest accuracy. Combine IQ Star Lines with a non-lagging trend indicator (such as Hydra Trend Rider) for best results.

7. Indicator Input Settings
  • Enable/Disable aspect alerts.
  • Dashboard corner positioning.
  • Offset X/Y for precise placement.
  • Show or hide star line price text.
  • Customize colors for Star Lines and aspects (Conjunction, Opposition, Trine, Square).
  • Adjust line styles and widths (Solid/Dotted, Light/Thick).
8. How Does IQ Star Lines Work?
  • Price Levels: Star Lines act as support and resistance levels for trading, profit targets, and stop losses.
  • Aspect Time: Indicates major astrological timings with potential trend changes or spikes in volatility. Stronger aspects with larger planets increase breakout or reversal chances.
9. Scaling Options
  • Base: Default scale for normal market conditions.
  • High: Adjust for extreme volatile conditions.
  • Low: Adjust for range or low-volatility markets.
10. Compatible Trading Styles
  1. Trend following
  2. Breakout
  3. Continuation
  4. Trend reversal
11. FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint?
A: No, it updates in real time with new highs and lows to keep intraday levels relevant.

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest.

12. How to Get Started
  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart.

Learn More
Discover how our powerful indicators help analyze charts, set targets, and execute profitable trades with daily market updates. Join our channel.

Support
For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

Related topics: Financial astrology, forex, gold, XAUUSD, silver, XAGUSD, forex, WD Gann, Astrological analysis, forex major, forex minor, Vedic, cryptocurrency, trade levels, planetary lines, market trend, scalping, intraday trading, intraday support and resistance levels.


