Exponential moving average (EMA) and super trend are popular and good indicators that is often and used to determine the trend direction.

One of the best trading strategies with trailing stop is trading strategy with using a combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Super Trend indicators.

EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator is the indicator consist of EMA, Super Trend and Alert function also other calculations are needed. It's also has extra indicator there are Automated Fibonacci Retracement and Automated Support Resistance tools. This indicator was built using MQL4 language and used to Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform.





We recommend testing the indicator in the back test before making a purchase.

This indicator has many benefits, there are:

One of the best trading strategies in just one indicator.

Optimal alert function.

Highly recommended for trades who like trailing stop style.

The Extra Indicator like Automated Fibonacci Retracement and Automated Support Resistance that work intelligently.

By using this indicator you can define the trend direction, open position and stop loss position. Also you can using trailing stop strategy with change the position of stop loss based on super trend line.

You can adjust the use of this indicator according to your trading style. Like combine this indicator with other features as a filter like oscillator indicator, seasonality, chart pattern, news or etc

The alert feature in this indicator can also help to consider trading analisys.

The Automated Fibonacci Reatracement and Automated Support Resistance in this indicator can work well and accurately according to long test results.

Take profit and stop loss can be determined based on supertrend, manually or the levels of fibonacci retracement or levels of support and resistance.

Try this indicator and define how good the results of this indicator!

Features:

EMA (Single EMA or Double EMA)

Supertrend

Adjustable Fractals

Automated Fibonacci Retracement

Automated Support Resistance

Alert

This indicator EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator, version 1.43 has been upgraded. Improvement and addition of new functions/features have been done.





Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Good Luck!!!



