LT Automated Support Resistance Screener

4.67

LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values.

This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language.

Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform.

This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time frames.

Automated Support Resistance Screener (ASRS) is a further development of LT Automated Support Resistance Screener (LTASRS).

If You need a better support resistance indicator, it is recommended to use the Automated Support Resistance Screener indicator to get more features and much better performance. in here:
 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88164


This indicator can be used by both newbie traders and professional traders.

The latest update of LT Automated Support Resistance Screener, version 1.4 has been completed on 12/March/2025.

In the latest version, additional features have been made to facilitate traders.


Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!!!


Thanks for your support.
www.mql5.com/en/users/ekobaskoro12/news


Recensioni 5
alfy87
1080
alfy87 2023.08.16 22:33 
 

KICKS ASS ..if you figure out how to use it

IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.26 00:36 
 

Buen indicador, Gracias

gnanos123
927
gnanos123 2023.08.09 15:37 
 

It is a fair Indicator

