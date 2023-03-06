LT Triple EMA Indicator

Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders.

Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction.

Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system.





Triple EMA Indicator is an indicator that consist of three EMA and adjustable fractals arrows.

This indicator was built by MQL4 programming language that be used in Metatrader 4 (MT4).

This indicator is free, easy to use and simple.





Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!





