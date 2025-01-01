InsertSort

Inserisce un elemento in un array ordinato.

bool InsertSort(

CObject* element

)

Parametri

element

[in] Valore dell'elemento da inserire in un array ordinato

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso inserire l'elemento.

Nota

L' elemento non viene aggiunto all' arrat se un puntatore non valido (ad esempio NULL) viene passato come parametro.

Esempio: