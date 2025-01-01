DocumentazioneSezioni
InsertSort

Inserisce un elemento in un array ordinato.

bool  InsertSort(
   CObject*  element      // elemento da inserire
   )

Parametri

element

[in] Valore dell'elemento da inserire in un array ordinato

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso inserire l'elemento.

Nota

L' elemento non viene aggiunto all' arrat se un puntatore non valido (ad esempio NULL) viene passato come parametro.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CArrayObj::InsertSort(CObject*)
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   //--- aggiungi elementi dell'array
   //--- . . .
   //--- ordina elemento
   array.Sort();
   //--- inserisci elemento
   if(!array.InsertSort(new CObject))
     {
      printf("inserisci errore");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- elimina array
   delete array;
  }