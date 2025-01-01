- FreeMode
InsertSort
Inserisce un elemento in un array ordinato.
|
bool InsertSort(
Parametri
element
[in] Valore dell'elemento da inserire in un array ordinato
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso inserire l'elemento.
Nota
L' elemento non viene aggiunto all' arrat se un puntatore non valido (ad esempio NULL) viene passato come parametro.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CArrayObj::InsertSort(CObject*)