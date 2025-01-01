DocumentazioneSezioni
Shift

Sposta un elemento da una posizione data nell'array all'offset specificato.

bool  Shift(
   int  pos,       // posizione
   int  shift      // slittamento
   )

Parametri

pos

[in] Posizione dell'elemento spostato nell'array

shift

[in] Il valore dello slittamento (sia positivo che negativo).

Valore di ritorno

vero - successo, false - non può spostare l'elemento.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CArrayObj::Shift(int,int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   //--- aggiungi elementi dell'array
   //--- . . .
   //--- slitta elementi
   if(!array.Shift(10,-5))
     {
      printf("Slitta errore");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- elimina array
   delete array;
  }