PG: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
160.34 USD 2.27 (1.44%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 158.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 161.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Procter & Gamble Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Flutter Entertainment nombra a Stefan Bomhard como director no ejecutivo
Rango diario
158.42 161.67
Rango anual
149.91 180.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 158.07
- Open
- 158.42
- Bid
- 160.34
- Ask
- 160.64
- Low
- 158.42
- High
- 161.67
- Volumen
- 12.298 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.00%
- Cambio anual
- -7.45%
