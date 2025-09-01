Valute / PG
PG: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
156.05 USD 1.23 (0.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PG ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 155.97 e ad un massimo di 157.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Procter & Gamble Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
155.97 157.62
Intervallo Annuale
149.91 180.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 157.28
- Apertura
- 157.62
- Bid
- 156.05
- Ask
- 156.35
- Minimo
- 155.97
- Massimo
- 157.62
- Volume
- 11.134 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.92%
20 settembre, sabato