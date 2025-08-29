Moedas / PG
PG: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
160.34 USD 2.27 (1.44%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PG para hoje mudou para 1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 158.42 e o mais alto foi 161.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Procter & Gamble Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PG Notícias
Faixa diária
158.42 161.67
Faixa anual
149.91 180.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 158.07
- Open
- 158.42
- Bid
- 160.34
- Ask
- 160.64
- Low
- 158.42
- High
- 161.67
- Volume
- 13.442 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.00%
- Mudança anual
- -7.45%
