Devises / BHVN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BHVN: Biohaven Ltd
14.31 USD 1.19 (7.68%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BHVN a changé de -7.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.30 et à un maximum de 15.66.
Suivez la dynamique Biohaven Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHVN Nouvelles
- L’objectif de prix de l’action Biohaven abaissé à 26€ chez UBS en raison du calendrier du troriluzole
- Biohaven stock price target lowered to $26 at UBS on troriluzole timeline
- Actions biotechnologiques : qui gagne et qui perd si RFK Jr. s’en va
- Biotech stocks: Who wins and who loses if RFK, Jr. goes
- Le départ potentiel de RFK Jr. du HHS pourrait profiter aux actions biotech, selon RBC
- RFK Jr.’s potential HHS departure could benefit biotech stocks, RBC says
- BHVN Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Biohaven Ltd. - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven: Despite Troriluzole Program Delay, FDA Review On Track For Q4 2025 (NYSE:BHVN)
- Why Biohaven Stock Zoomed More Than 6% Higher Today
- Biohaven Surges After FDA Cancels Key Meeting. But Is It Good News?
- Why Is Biohaven Stock Soaring Friday? - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)
- Biohaven shares jump as FDA cancels advisory meeting for rare disease drug
- Biohaven stock rises after FDA drops advisory committee plan for troriluzole
- Biohaven says FDA will not hold advisory meeting for troriluzole application
- Biohaven stock price target raised to $60 by BTIG on SCA treatment potential
- Biohaven files prospectus for resale of 3.6 million shares tied to Knopp deal
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock price target lowered to $30 at H.C. Wainwright
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/12/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven reports higher than expected R&D expenses in Q2
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
Range quotidien
14.30 15.66
Range Annuel
12.80 55.70
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.50
- Ouverture
- 15.59
- Bid
- 14.31
- Ask
- 14.61
- Plus Bas
- 14.30
- Plus Haut
- 15.66
- Volume
- 2.973 K
- Changement quotidien
- -7.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.78%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -40.89%
- Changement Annuel
- -71.02%
20 septembre, samedi