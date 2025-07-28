Valute / BHVN
BHVN: Biohaven Ltd
14.31 USD 1.19 (7.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BHVN ha avuto una variazione del -7.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.30 e ad un massimo di 15.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Biohaven Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHVN News
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Biohaven ridotto a $26 da UBS per tempistiche troriluzole
- Biohaven stock price target lowered to $26 at UBS on troriluzole timeline
- Titoli biotech: chi vince e chi perde se RFK Jr. se ne va
- Biotech stocks: Who wins and who loses if RFK, Jr. goes
- RFK Jr.’s potential HHS departure could benefit biotech stocks, RBC says
- BHVN Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Biohaven Ltd. - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven: Despite Troriluzole Program Delay, FDA Review On Track For Q4 2025 (NYSE:BHVN)
- Why Biohaven Stock Zoomed More Than 6% Higher Today
- Biohaven Surges After FDA Cancels Key Meeting. But Is It Good News?
- Why Is Biohaven Stock Soaring Friday? - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)
- Biohaven shares jump as FDA cancels advisory meeting for rare disease drug
- Biohaven stock rises after FDA drops advisory committee plan for troriluzole
- Biohaven says FDA will not hold advisory meeting for troriluzole application
- Biohaven stock price target raised to $60 by BTIG on SCA treatment potential
- Biohaven files prospectus for resale of 3.6 million shares tied to Knopp deal
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock price target lowered to $30 at H.C. Wainwright
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/12/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven reports higher than expected R&D expenses in Q2
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Biohaven stock hits 52-week low at $13.03 amid challenging year
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.30 15.66
Intervallo Annuale
12.80 55.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.50
- Apertura
- 15.59
- Bid
- 14.31
- Ask
- 14.61
- Minimo
- 14.30
- Massimo
- 15.66
- Volume
- 2.973 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -40.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -71.02%
20 settembre, sabato