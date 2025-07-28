QuotazioniSezioni
BHVN: Biohaven Ltd

14.31 USD 1.19 (7.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BHVN ha avuto una variazione del -7.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.30 e ad un massimo di 15.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Biohaven Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.30 15.66
Intervallo Annuale
12.80 55.70
Chiusura Precedente
15.50
Apertura
15.59
Bid
14.31
Ask
14.61
Minimo
14.30
Massimo
15.66
Volume
2.973 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.68%
Variazione Mensile
-6.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-40.89%
Variazione Annuale
-71.02%
