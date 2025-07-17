Dövizler / BHVN
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BHVN: Biohaven Ltd
14.31 USD 1.19 (7.68%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BHVN fiyatı bugün -7.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.66 aralığında işlem gördü.
Biohaven Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHVN haberleri
- UBS, Biohaven’ın hisse fiyat hedefini troriluzole takvimi nedeniyle 26 dolara düşürdü
- Biohaven stock price target lowered to $26 at UBS on troriluzole timeline
- Biotech stocks: Who wins and who loses if RFK, Jr. goes
- RFK Jr.’s potential HHS departure could benefit biotech stocks, RBC says
- BHVN Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Biohaven Ltd. - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven: Despite Troriluzole Program Delay, FDA Review On Track For Q4 2025 (NYSE:BHVN)
- Why Biohaven Stock Zoomed More Than 6% Higher Today
- Biohaven Surges After FDA Cancels Key Meeting. But Is It Good News?
- Why Is Biohaven Stock Soaring Friday? - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)
- Biohaven shares jump as FDA cancels advisory meeting for rare disease drug
- Biohaven stock rises after FDA drops advisory committee plan for troriluzole
- Biohaven says FDA will not hold advisory meeting for troriluzole application
- Biohaven stock price target raised to $60 by BTIG on SCA treatment potential
- Biohaven files prospectus for resale of 3.6 million shares tied to Knopp deal
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock price target lowered to $30 at H.C. Wainwright
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/12/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Biohaven reports higher than expected R&D expenses in Q2
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Biohaven stock hits 52-week low at $13.03 amid challenging year
- Biohaven Stock: Cash Hog Awaits FDA Decision On SCA (NYSE:BHVN)
Günlük aralık
14.30 15.66
Yıllık aralık
12.80 55.70
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.50
- Açılış
- 15.59
- Satış
- 14.31
- Alış
- 14.61
- Düşük
- 14.30
- Yüksek
- 15.66
- Hacim
- 2.973 K
- Günlük değişim
- -7.68%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -40.89%
- Yıllık değişim
- -71.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar