RevertProFX
- Experts
- Jeremy Seydler
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance
Revert Pro FX
This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy, focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/ AUDCAD pair , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell.
Key Highlights of this EA
-
Lot Size:
Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability.
-
Entry Points:
The EA identifies extremely safe entry points, reducing unnecessary risks and maximizing consistency.
-
Backtesting:
Thoroughly backtested with real ticks, proving its reliability across various market conditions.
-
High Win Rate:
Achieves an impressive 90% win rate.
If you're looking for a robust, hands-off system that combines logic and precision, Revert Pro FX is an excellent choice.