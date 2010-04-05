RevertProFX

After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance

Revert Pro FX

This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy, focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/ AUDCAD pair , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell.

Key Highlights of this EA

  • Lot Size:
    Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability.

  • Entry Points:
    The EA identifies extremely safe entry points, reducing unnecessary risks and maximizing consistency.

  • Backtesting:
    Thoroughly backtested with real ticks, proving its reliability across various market conditions.

  • High Win Rate:
    Achieves an impressive 90% win rate.

If you're looking for a robust, hands-off system that combines logic and precision, Revert Pro FX is an excellent choice.


