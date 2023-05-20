Algo v3 ea robot

ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading through various high-impact events like GFCs, geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes.





The aim of this EA is made with low risk and low drawdown in mind, with a mid to long time investment objective.





It comes with different risk level settings from Conservative to Aggressive lot money management, suitable for live/real personal broker accounts to meet investment style and risk appetites of individuals. As a low risk bot, it also come with settings designed to pass prop firms like Top Tier Trader and FundedNext and also maintain funded accounts of HFT and non HFT Prop Firms funded account.





ALGO V3 EA does not trade toxic techniques such as Martingale nor Grid, this bot is NOT a history reader, no backtest data manipulation, and no AI marketing gimmicks. Each trade comes with a small stop loss and take profit settings. It does not use scalping techniques hence less sensitive to broker slippage and spread.





Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:





No History Reader

No Grid or Martingale

Surviving 3 years of backtest, no other EA is able to pass the long period of stress test

Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)

Fixed stop loss Setting for every trade

Fast Trailing Stop Algo

Low Drawdown

This gold expert advisor is also prop firm ready beside running on usual live and real personal broker accounts, and it comes with built-in equity downdraw protector, profit protector and consistence lot size enforcement for prop firm accounts.





Setup:





Easy to run, no setfile is needed

Symbol: XAUUSD/Gold

Lot Size: Choose between different risk level or fixed lot size

Timeframe: M5

Capital: 250 USD minimal

Brokers: All brokers (Ideally ECN, low-spread accounts)

Digits: Auto

Timezone and daylight Saving: Auto

Built-in News Filter: Optional

Backtest:





Watch the video at the bottom of this page

Select XAUUSD/Gold as symbol

Timeframe: M5

Click Start with default setting

Check the statistic at the end of test, lookout for Profit and Drawdown numbers

Repeat the above process with different Money Management Type

Prop Firm:





Please check your prop firm rules before buying this EA. Those prop firms that do not allow stacked/multiple positions, do not allow trading over news (or you turn on news filter), do not allow holding trades over weekends are NOT compatible. Gold Mana EA may hold trade over weekends, may trade (open or close) at news and hold more then 1 positions at 1 time. Please check with your prop firm rules and with prop firm support before using this EA on different phases of a prop firm account.





Risk Warning:

Before purchasing this EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA may incur losses







