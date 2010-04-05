BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value.

The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work.

Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders.

The EA is designed for trading on the M15 timeframe and involves the use of two sets of settings (set files), which were developed on the basis of backtests from January 1, 2018.

Monitoring of real accounts:

Important: The default settings are not intended for trading and backtesting. Use the suggested settings available at link #1 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108175?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=52897555 and link #2 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108175?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=52897567

Multi-pair trading is possible on 13 currency pairs at once. For each pair, you need to open your chart and install an Expert Advisor and a set file (preset) designed for the currency pair on it.

At the same time, the ADVISER opens orders for only one currency pair. While orders for one pair are open, it is impossible to open orders for another pair.

This feature (function) depends on the magic number. It is the same for all currency pairs in all settings.

Do not change the magic number if you want this feature to be implemented on your trading account.

Independently changing the magic numbers in the proposed set files (presets) (without taking into account the increased trading risks) may lead to the loss of the deposit.

Input parameters:

