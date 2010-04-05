Limited time offer for $ 40 . Launch promotion. Price will go up soon to 100$.



Description:

Alex AI is a trading system based on Fibonacci grids.

Designed with an AI capable of achieving the best trading results. Searching for entries and exits based on Fibonacci rules.

The system analyses the markets in search of the best opportunities and through a maya achieves the best results.

The use of tools based on the Fibonacci sequence and Fibonacci retracement levels in the technical analysis of financial markets offers several advantages to traders and investors.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD or GPBUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $500



Account type: ECN

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone.





It is important to note that trading robots can be a powerful tool, but they also carry significant risks. Users must fully understand how they work and be prepared to monitor and adjust the robot as necessary. Risk management and understanding of the strategies used are crucial elements of successful automated trading.







