Trend Execution Engine

Trend Execution Engine - Professional Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

The Trend Execution Engine is a comprehensive algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5 that represents the culmination of advanced technical analysis, robust risk management principles, and sophisticated software architecture. This Expert Advisor is not a simple indicator-based system but rather a fully-integrated trading platform that combines multiple independent strategy modules operating simultaneously across different timeframes, instruments, and market conditions to provide diversified exposure and optimized risk distribution.

Architectural Foundation and System Design:

At its core, the Trend Execution Engine employs a modular, object-oriented architecture that separates strategy logic, risk management, and execution layers into discrete, maintainable components. Each strategy operates as an independent instance with its own magic number identifier, allowing multiple configurations to run concurrently on the same chart or across different instruments without position conflicts or signal interference. This architectural approach ensures that Strategy 2 and Strategy 3 can pursue different market opportunities simultaneously while maintaining complete operational independence.

The system is built using the SimpleAVStrategy class framework, a proprietary implementation that encapsulates all necessary functionality including indicator management, signal generation, position tracking, risk calculation, and execution logic. Each strategy instance maintains its own state variables, indicator handles, and historical data, ensuring that modifications to one strategy's parameters or behavior have no impact on other running strategies. This isolation is critical for backtesting, optimization, and live trading scenarios where different market conditions may favor different strategy configurations.

Technical Indicator Framework and Signal Generation:

The signal generation mechanism relies on a sophisticated combination of trend-following and momentum-based technical indicators, each serving a specific purpose in the overall decision-making process. The Exponential Moving Average serves as the primary trend filter, with the system analyzing price position relative to this dynamic level to determine the prevailing market bias. When price trades below the EMA, the system interprets this as a bullish trend condition, while price above the EMA indicates bearish sentiment. This counter-intuitive logic is intentional and reflects the mean-reversion characteristics embedded in the strategy design.

The Parabolic SAR indicator provides directional confirmation and acts as a dynamic support and resistance level that adapts to changing volatility and momentum conditions. For long entries, the SAR must be positioned below the recent price lows, confirming upward momentum. For short entries, the SAR must be above recent highs, confirming downward pressure. This dual confirmation requirement significantly reduces false signals that often plague single-indicator systems.

The MACD oscillator implementation is custom-built using separate fast and slow moving averages rather than relying on built-in indicator functions. This approach provides greater flexibility in moving average type selection, allowing traders to choose between Simple Moving Average and Exponential Moving Average calculations for both the oscillator and signal line components. The system monitors for histogram crossovers, specifically watching for the MACD line to cross above the signal line for bullish signals and below for bearish signals. This momentum confirmation ensures that entries occur during periods of increasing directional pressure rather than exhaustion phases.

Conditional Moving Average Technology:

A distinguishing feature of the Trend Execution Engine is its implementation of conditional moving averages, which update only when specific market conditions are satisfied. Unlike traditional moving averages that recalculate with every new price bar, conditional averages maintain their previous values until triggering conditions are met. This creates more stable reference levels that are less susceptible to whipsaw movements and false breakouts. The conditional EMA and conditional SMA structures use accumulated arrays and specialized update logic to achieve this behavior, providing more reliable trend identification in volatile markets.

Comprehensive Risk Management System:

Risk management is not an afterthought but rather a foundational component integrated into every aspect of the EA's operation. The system employs a multi-layered approach to capital preservation that begins with position sizing and extends through stop loss placement, take profit calculation, trailing stop management, and maximum exposure limits.

Position sizing is handled through dynamic lot calculation that considers both the trader's desired risk level and the actual margin requirements imposed by the broker. The CalculateSafeLot function queries the account's free margin, calculates the margin required for the intended position size, and automatically scales down the lot size if insufficient margin is available. This adaptive behavior prevents trade rejection due to margin insufficiency while allowing the EA to continue operating even after drawdown periods have reduced available capital. The system uses a conservative approach, limiting margin usage to 70 percent of available free margin to maintain a safety buffer for adverse price movements.

Volume normalization ensures that all position sizes conform to broker-specific requirements including minimum lot size, maximum lot size, and lot step increments. The NormalizeLot function retrieves these parameters directly from the symbol specification and rounds the calculated lot size to the nearest valid increment. This prevents the common "Invalid volume" errors that plague many automated trading systems when transitioning between demo and live accounts or when trading instruments with different contract specifications.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation Methods:

The EA supports two distinct methodologies for setting protective stops and profit targets, each suited to different trading styles and market conditions. The Risk-Reward ratio method bases stops on recent price extremes, specifically using the lowest low over a configurable lookback period for long positions and the highest high for short positions. Take profit levels are then calculated as a multiple of the stop loss distance, creating a systematic reward-to-risk relationship. This approach automatically adapts to current market volatility, placing wider stops during volatile periods and tighter stops during calm conditions.

The Percentage method sets stops and targets as fixed percentage distances from the entry price, providing predictable risk levels regardless of recent price action. This approach is preferred by traders who want consistent dollar risk per trade and works well in markets with stable volatility characteristics. Both methods include stop level validation that ensures calculated levels meet broker-imposed minimum distance requirements, automatically adjusting stops that would otherwise be rejected as too close to market price.

Trailing Stop Implementation:

The trailing stop mechanism operates independently for each strategy and position direction, continuously monitoring price movement to lock in profits as favorable trends develop. For long positions, the system tracks the highest high achieved since position entry. When a new high is established, the stop loss is raised by the difference between the new high and the previous high, effectively moving the stop loss upward without ever moving it downward. This ratcheting behavior ensures that locked-in profits can never be given back due to stop adjustment.

For short positions, the inverse logic applies, tracking the lowest low and adjusting the stop loss downward as new lows are achieved. The trailing mechanism only activates when explicitly enabled through the UseTrail parameter, giving traders the option to use fixed stops if they prefer. All stop modifications are executed through proper position modification commands, ensuring broker compliance and audit trail completeness.

Time-Based Session Management:

Recognition that not all trading hours are equal led to the development of comprehensive session filtering functionality. The EA allows traders to define specific time windows during which trade entries are permitted and separate windows during which positions should be closed regardless of technical conditions. Entry sessions are typically aligned with high-liquidity periods when spreads are tight and price action is directional, such as the London-New York overlap for forex pairs.

Exit sessions provide a mechanism to flatten positions before low-liquidity periods, weekends, or major news events that could cause gapping or slippage. The session filter uses a simple hour-minute format specification and compares current time against the defined windows on every strategy execution cycle. This time-based risk management is particularly valuable for intraday strategies that should not hold positions overnight or for avoiding the unpredictable price movements that often occur during Asian session hours in forex markets.

Higher Timeframe Trend Confirmation:

The optional higher timeframe analysis feature adds an additional layer of trend confirmation by requiring price to be favorably positioned relative to a moving average calculated on a longer timeframe. For example, a strategy operating on the one-hour chart might require price to be above a 500-period moving average on the four-hour chart before permitting long entries. This multi-timeframe alignment ensures that trades are placed in the direction of the dominant trend rather than against it.

The higher timeframe moving average is independently configurable in terms of period length, moving average type, and timeframe selection. When enabled, the system queries the higher timeframe indicator on every signal evaluation and only proceeds with entries when the price-to-moving-average relationship confirms the intended trade direction. This filtering mechanism significantly reduces counter-trend signals and improves the overall win rate by focusing execution on high-probability setups.

Pyramiding and Position Scaling:

Pyramiding capability allows the EA to add to winning positions as trends develop, scaling exposure in the direction of confirmed momentum. Each strategy maintains a configurable maximum pyramiding count that limits the total number of positions that can be opened in one direction. Position tracking is handled through magic number filtering, with the system querying all open positions, counting those belonging to the current strategy, and comparing against the pyramiding limit before attempting additional entries.

The pyramiding feature is particularly powerful in strongly trending markets where initial positions quickly move into profit and additional entries can be added at favorable prices. The system treats each pyramided position independently with its own stop loss and take profit levels, though the trailing stop mechanism operates on the collective position by adjusting stops for all related trades simultaneously when new highs or lows are achieved.

Buy-Only Mode and Signal Conversion:

Recognizing that many traders prefer to focus exclusively on long positions, particularly in equity indices or other instruments with long-term upward bias, the EA includes a buy-only mode that converts all short signals into long signals. When this mode is active and the system generates a sell signal based on technical conditions, it interprets this as an opportunity to enter long rather than actually executing a short trade.

This signal conversion logic is based on the observation that in many markets, periods of technical weakness represent buying opportunities rather than shorting opportunities. The conversion happens at the signal generation level, ensuring that all downstream risk management, position sizing, and execution logic operates identically whether the signal originated as a natural long signal or a converted short signal. This feature provides psychological comfort to traders uncomfortable with short selling while still allowing the EA to respond to all market conditions.

Broker Compatibility and Order Execution:

Extensive broker compatibility features ensure the EA functions correctly across different broker implementations, account types, and trading platforms. The system automatically detects whether the account operates in netting or hedging mode and adjusts position management logic accordingly. Stop level validation queries the broker's minimum stop distance requirements and automatically adjusts any stops that would otherwise violate these constraints.

Margin calculation uses the OrderCalcMargin function to query exact margin requirements for specific order sizes before execution, eliminating guesswork and ensuring accurate position sizing even when trading exotic pairs or CFDs with complex margin calculations. Price normalization uses the symbol-specific digit count to ensure all price levels are formatted correctly, preventing rejection due to precision errors.

The execution engine uses the CTrade class from the MQL5 standard library, providing robust order placement with built-in retry logic and error handling. All trades are tagged with descriptive comment fields and magic numbers that enable position filtering and strategy attribution in multi-EA environments.

Strategy Parameter Configuration:

Each strategy module exposes over forty input parameters that control every aspect of its behavior. Timeframe selection determines the chart period on which the strategy operates, with support for anything from one-minute to daily charts. Lot size can be set as a fixed value or could be modified in the code to support percentage-of-equity calculations for true dynamic position sizing.

Stop loss configuration includes the choice between Risk-Reward and Percentage methods, the lookback period for recent high-low calculations, the risk-reward multiple for target placement, and the percentage values for percentage-based calculations. Trailing stop activation is a simple boolean toggle, allowing strategies to be tested with and without trailing functionality.

Pyramiding limits, session time windows, higher timeframe filter settings, and all technical indicator parameters including Parabolic SAR acceleration factors, EMA periods, MACD fast and slow periods, and signal line smoothing are fully customizable. This granular control allows the EA to be adapted to different market conditions, trading styles, and risk tolerances without code modification.

Performance Optimization and Execution Efficiency:

The EA is optimized for computational efficiency, recognizing that excessive processing can cause execution delays and missed opportunities. Indicator handles are created once during initialization and reused throughout the EA's lifecycle rather than being recreated on every tick. Bar-based execution logic ensures that strategy evaluation only occurs when new price bars are formed, avoiding redundant calculations on every price tick.

Array operations use MQL5's native functions with proper series ordering to ensure compatibility with indicator buffer copying. Memory allocation is handled carefully to prevent leaks, with dynamic arrays being resized only when necessary and released during deinitialization. The system maintains minimal state variables, storing only essential information required for trailing stop calculations and position tracking.

Backtesting and Optimization Capabilities:

The EA is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester, supporting both single-pass backtests and multi-parameter optimization runs. The modular architecture allows each strategy to be tested independently by disabling others, facilitating isolated performance analysis. Historical tick data can be used for maximum accuracy, or faster one-minute OHLC testing can be employed for preliminary parameter exploration.

Optimization can target any input parameter or combination of parameters, with the genetic algorithm mode allowing efficient exploration of large parameter spaces. The system produces standard MT5 performance reports including equity curves, drawdown analysis, profit factor calculations, trade distribution statistics, and monthly/annual performance breakdowns. Custom metrics can be added through the OnTester function if specialized evaluation criteria are required.

Expected Trading Characteristics:

The Trend Execution Engine is designed as a medium-frequency trend-following system rather than a high-frequency scalping or grid trading approach. Trade frequency varies significantly based on timeframe selection and market conditions but typically ranges from several trades per week on lower timeframes to several per month on higher timeframes. The system is intentionally selective, prioritizing quality setups over quantity of trades.

Win rate expectations fall in the 55 to 70 percent range depending on parameter configuration and market conditions, with the risk-reward framework ensuring that average winning trades exceed average losing trades. Maximum drawdown is typically controlled through position sizing and stop loss discipline, with expected drawdown in the 15 to 25 percent range during normal operation and potentially higher during extended ranging periods.

The EA performs best in trending market conditions where directional moves persist long enough for trailing stops to lock in meaningful profits. Performance typically suffers during prolonged ranging or highly volatile whipsaw conditions, though the time session filters and higher timeframe confirmation help mitigate exposure to these unfavorable periods. Different strategy configurations may exhibit uncorrelated performance, providing portfolio-level diversification when multiple strategies are deployed simultaneously.

Capital Requirements and Account Recommendations:

Minimum capital requirements vary by instrument and broker margin requirements. For standard forex pairs with typical 1:100 or 1:500 leverage, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended for conservative position sizing. For commodities like gold or instruments with higher margin requirements, $5,000 or more may be necessary to withstand normal drawdown while maintaining adequate position sizes.

The dynamic lot sizing feature allows the EA to adapt to available capital, automatically reducing position sizes after losses and potentially increasing them after wins if lot sizes are recalculated based on current equity. A Virtual Private Server is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation, particularly if running multiple strategies or trading during non-business hours. Network latency and execution speed become increasingly important as timeframe decreases, with VPS hosting near broker servers providing optimal conditions.

Installation and Configuration Process:

Installation follows standard MetaTrader 5 EA procedures. The source code file should be placed in the Experts directory of the MT5 data folder and compiled through the MetaEditor application. Any compilation errors should be reviewed and resolved, though the provided code is tested and should compile without modification on standard MT5 builds.

Configuration begins by attaching the EA to a chart of the desired symbol and timeframe. The Expert Advisor properties panel provides access to all input parameters, organized into logical groups for Strategy 2 and Strategy 3. Initial configuration should focus on enabling or disabling each strategy, setting appropriate lot sizes for the account balance, and configuring time sessions to match the trader's preferred trading hours.

Risk parameters including stop loss method, risk-reward ratios, and trailing stop activation should be set based on backtesting results and personal risk tolerance. Technical indicator parameters can typically remain at default values initially, with optimization performed after observing baseline performance. The magic number for each strategy should be unique and not conflict with any other EAs running on the account.

Monitoring and Maintenance Requirements:

While the EA operates autonomously once configured, regular monitoring is essential for optimal performance. Daily review of open positions, equity curve progression, and drawdown levels helps identify any unexpected behavior or parameter drift. Weekly analysis of trade statistics including win rate, average win-to-loss ratio, and profit factor provides insight into whether current market conditions favor the strategy configuration.

Monthly comprehensive reviews should include comparison of actual performance against backtested expectations, evaluation of whether parameter adjustments are warranted based on changing market conditions, and verification that broker execution quality remains acceptable. The EA includes detailed logging through Print statements that can be reviewed in the Experts tab of the MT5 terminal, providing transparency into decision-making and execution.

Parameter adjustments should be made cautiously and preferably based on additional backtesting rather than curve-fitting to recent performance. Market conditions evolve, and strategies that perform well in trending periods may underperform in ranging periods, making it important to evaluate performance over complete market cycles rather than short time windows.

Risk Disclosure and Realistic Expectations:

The Trend Execution Engine is a sophisticated trading tool but not a guaranteed profit generator. All trading involves substantial risk of loss, and automated systems can lose money just as discretionary trading can. Past performance, whether in backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change, and strategies that worked historically may not work in future environments.

The EA should be thoroughly tested on demo accounts before live deployment, with testing periods covering at least several weeks and ideally including both trending and ranging market conditions. Initial live trading should use minimum position sizes until consistent performance is verified in real market conditions with actual broker execution. Risk per trade should be limited to levels that allow the strategy to withstand expected drawdown without depleting account capital.

No trading system wins on every trade, and losing streaks are a normal part of algorithmic trading. The key to long-term success is maintaining disciplined risk management, avoiding over-leverage, and allowing the statistical edge to play out over a sufficient sample size of trades. Traders should never risk capital they cannot afford to lose and should maintain realistic expectations about potential returns.

Technical Support and Development Roadmap:

The Trend Execution Engine is provided with complete source code, enabling full transparency into all trading logic, risk management protocols, and execution mechanisms. This open-source approach allows experienced programmers to review, modify, or extend functionality as needed. Commented code explains the purpose of key functions and complex logic sections, facilitating understanding and customization.

Yunzuh Trading Systems provides technical support for installation issues, compilation errors, and clarification of EA functionality. Support does not extend to trading advice, parameter selection for specific instruments, or guaranteed performance levels. Updates may be released periodically to address compatibility issues with new MT5 builds, incorporate user feedback, or add requested features.



Produits recommandés
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Experts
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
SynAIpse MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
EA OrgBaseHedge3
John Wangombe
Experts
This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .  Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,. Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade. kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA. Trade safe...
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Cet outil de trading expert utilise l'indicateur SuperTrend avec une puissante métrique d'optimisation personnalisée pour aider les traders à trouver les meilleurs systèmes avec une faible stagnation et un fort bénéfice net. Les traders entrent en position (longue ou courte) lorsque la barre s'ouvre au-dessus ou en dessous de la ligne indicatrice. Vous pouvez sortir de la position lorsque le prix "inverse" son signal ou ne pas sortir et laisser la position se fermer en fonction des risques (pri
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
Golden AI Magic Sphere
Jian Jie
Experts
Golden AI Magic Sphere – The Ultimate Gold Trading Strategy After four years of extensive backtesting and optimization, the Golden AI Magic Sphere strategy has demonstrated unparalleled performance in the gold market. This cutting-edge trading system combines state-of-the-art AI technology with expert-level market knowledge to create a truly unique and powerful solution for automated gold trading. Whether navigating volatile price swings or identifying breakout patterns, Golden AI Magic Sphere c
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Solaris Imperium MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes d’analyse du marché et de gestion des risques. Il fonctionne en mode entièrement automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! Pourquoi choisir Solaris Imperium MT5 Algorithmes d’analyse : trading automatisé basé sur des modèles internes
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX — Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System (XAUUSD, M5) TrendMaster ADX is a professional automated Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend following logic based on ADX and EMA with higher timeframe confirmation to generate clear BUY and SELL entries. The system includes a robust risk management framework with an automatic stop trading mechanism that activates when total drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect capital and su
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - La solution de trading de précision ultime ! Si vous recherchez une approche de trading hautement efficace, cohérente et durable sur le marché du Forex, combinée à un système avancé de calcul de moyenne basé sur les mathématiques, alors R1 Deep Seek EA est la solution parfaite pour vous ! Qu'est-ce qui rend R1 Deep Seek EA unique ? R1 Deep Seek EA est conçu avec une stratégie intelligente qui exécute des transactions précises et calculées. Il place plusieurs ordres d'achat e
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]     [SET FILES]
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 249 $, prochain prix : 349 $ (Il ne reste que 6 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones explosives. Filtre de Tendance Neural : Élimine le bruit du marché. Zéro Grille : Pas de martingale ni de gril
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (104)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.75 (36)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Plus de l'auteur
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
FREE
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
BullBear Strength Meter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
BullBear Strength Meter The BullBear Strength Meter is a dynamic market sentiment and momentum indicator that quantifies the real balance of power between buyers and sellers. Instead of relying on a single formula, it fuses multiple proven analytical engines into one comprehensive strength model — giving traders an accurate visual readout of bullish and bearish dominance in real time. This tool measures, compares, and displays the intensity of market forces using advanced statistical and trend-b
FREE
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Adaptive EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
L’EA Adaptatif est un système de trading intelligent et entièrement automatisé, conçu pour le scalping et le swing trading sur les principales paires de devises. Il utilise des algorithmes dynamiques qui s’adaptent à la volatilité du marché, à la direction de la tendance et au moment des sessions pour optimiser les points d’entrée et de sortie. L’EA dispose de paramètres de risque personnalisables, d’un suivi des trades en temps réel et de filtres par session pour éviter la suractivité en périod
FREE
Volatility Matrix
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Volatility Matrix is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders a clear and dynamic view of real-time market volatility. It combines multiple adaptive volatility bands into a single analytical framework, allowing you to identify compression, expansion, and reversal zones across any timeframe or symbol. This tool goes far beyond standard volatility indicators. It builds a complete volatility structure around price action, revealing when the market is preparing for moveme
FREE
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis