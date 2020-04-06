Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold



This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades according to the Price Action strategy almost instantly, not giving the market a single chance. Gold Ai EA offers you the freedom of choice - a fixed or automatically calculated position volume. Its system is configured to adapt to various market conditions, be it periods of high activity or calm. The tool determines the moments for entering and exiting trades, following pre-set rules. For impeccable stability, the use of a VPS is recommended, although this is not a prerequisite.



Key advantages of Gold Ai Ea are a shield and a sword in the hands of a trader:



No reckless martingale, risky averaging and dubious arbitrage



Unwavering stop loss that protects every trade



Flexible and intuitive lot volume management system



Recommendations:



Unleash the full potential of Gold Ai Ea on accounts with minimal spread: ECN, Raw, Razor or Prime



Default settings are ideally configured for XAUUSD



Before entrusting it with your capital, test it on a demo account to see its genius



Before using any EA, including Gold Ai Ea, make sure that:



Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).



The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.