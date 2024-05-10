Aurus Gold

"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules.

The main benefits of using a currency robot include:

1. Trade automation: The ability to carry out transactions without the need for constant market monitoring.
   
2. Efficiency: The robot is able to analyze a large amount of data and make decisions based on strategies, which increases the chances of successful transactions.

3. Objectivity: The robot acts solely on the basis of programmed rules, excluding the influence of emotions or bias.

4. Portfolio optimization: The robot is able to manage several accounts simultaneously, distributing risks and diversifying the portfolio.

5. Quick reaction: Aurus Gold is able to instantly respond to changes in the market situation and make decisions in a split second.

It is important to note that using a currency robot requires certain knowledge in the field of financial markets and programming to configure and optimize its operation. It is also necessary to constantly monitor the robot’s performance and make adjustments to trading strategies depending on changes in the market.


Main characteristics:

  + No grid
  + No Martingale
  + No risky money management.

Uses dynamic stop.
Fully automated - just “set it and forget it”

Recommendations:

     Currency pair: Any
     Timeframe: Any
     Minimum deposit: $20.
     Account type: Any

Risk Warning:

     Please understand the risks involved before purchasing Aurus Gold.
     Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also experience losses).
     The back tests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
     This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL is still dependent on your broker.


Symbol XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2023.01.03 03:00 - 2024.05.08 20:45 (2023.01.01 - 2024.06.01)


