Aurum Master
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
Aurum Master Expert Advisor is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential.
The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit.
Your long-term financial success is a priority, so the advisor has advanced deposit protection mechanisms. Thanks to the use of advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, the impact of potential losses is minimized and the safety of your capital is ensured.
Key features:
Proven price movement models: identifies statistically significant price patterns to find optimal entry and exit points.
Adaptability: Constantly updates algorithms based on current data to adapt to market changes and seize new opportunities.
Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable results in a variety of market conditions.
Robust Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
Versatility: Suitable for both professional traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
Benefits:
High Trading Accuracy: Executes trades with high accuracy, increasing trading efficiency and profit potential.
Competitive Advantage: Provides traders with the tools to confidently navigate the market and achieve consistent results.
Risk Mitigation: Reduces the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through effective risk management.
Confidence in trading: allows traders to enter the market with a clear understanding and strategy.
Regardless of your experience in trading, Aurum Master EA will give you the ability to trade with confidence, execute trades accurately and consistently achieve your financial goals.
A unique combination of AI technologies, proven trading strategies and advanced account protection allows traders to achieve consistent success and confidently navigate the market.
Recommendations:
Recommended timeframe: H1
Recommended backtesting method: H1 + every tick
Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD + Any
Recommended settings: default settings
Key features of Aurum Master EA:
Efficient trading logic.
Advanced trading algorithm based on AI.
High-frequency trading to maximize profitable opportunities.
Fully automated: install and forget.
Intelligent financial management system.
Drawdown protection system.
Precise trade entry and exit algorithms.
High spread protection.
Profit protection system.
Drawdown reduction algorithms.
Important note:
Trading on financial markets is associated with risks. It is recommended to test Aurum Master on a demo account before using it on a real account. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses.