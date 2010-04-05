GOLD 25 – The Gold Standard of Algorithmic Gold Trading (XAU/USD)



⚡ You are one of the first who can take advantage of the PRICE 555 promotion, it will be valid for only two weeks and then the robot price will be 999 ⚡

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





To find the best moments to open positions, the expert uses a variety of technical tools, including, in particular, moving averages, Bollinger bands and channels. In addition, the trading robot has a complex system of filtering price fluctuations, flexible risk level management. Our experts have done everything for your convenience, you just install our robot in the terminal and all that remains is to launch and use it. Fully automated - simple installation



+ Fully automated - just "set and forget"



GOLD 25 is a universal tool that feels equally confident in ECN and non-ECN environments. It reacts sensitively to changes in spread, execution time and even the smallest slippage,



Dynamic limits, percentage thresholds and multiplier settings allow you to adapt to any changes. A powerful money management module gives you full control over the lot size: fixed, dynamic or manual selection - it's up to you.

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD). US30 Timeframe M15

Capital from 200$ Broker any broker Account type any, preferably with a low spread Leverage from 1:500 VPS desirable but not required









GOLD 25 is your reliable partner, regardless of your experience. An experienced trader will appreciate its power and flexibility, and a novice investor - its simplicity and reliability. With GOLD 25, you will turn the gold market into a source of stable income. Created for MetaTrader 4, it is ideal for automated intraday trading and filigree scalping, opening the doors to the world of accurate and profitable trading.



GOLD 25 does not just trade, it learns. The self-learning system on historical data allows it to continuously improve, adapt to changing market conditions and find new, more effective strategies. It is a living organism that breathes the market and reacts to its every impulse. The integrated alert system promptly informs you of important events, allowing you to stay up to date with the latest changes and make informed decisions.



Forget about hours spent in front of the monitor analyzing charts. GOLD 25 takes care of the routine, allowing you to focus on more important things. It works around the clock, without breaks or weekends, tirelessly monitoring the market and making deals in accordance with the specified parameters. GOLD 25 is your personal trading assistant that never gets tired and does not succumb to emotions.



Thanks to its modular structure, GOLD 25 easily adapts to your individual needs. You can customize it to your trading style, risk level and financial goals. And if you want to make changes to the strategy, . GOLD 25 is a flexible tool that grows with your ambitions.



🛡️ Important note: Trading on financial markets carries risks. Before using Gold 25 on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.