Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time.

🎯 Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high accuracy and using advanced algorithms, carefully designed to optimize your trading of XAUUSD pairs. With advanced analytical capabilities, the Quantum Bot robot constantly monitors the gold market, instantly identifying key trends, patterns and price movements. Quantum Bot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and All positions are protected by take profit, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven, and additional protection (max loss, max drawdown percentage) Quantum Bot MT4 is not just another trading robot, it is a symbiosis of advanced algorithms, machine learning and perhaps a hint of quantum computing, designed to provide traders with unprecedented accuracy and adaptability.



⚙️ Key features of the strategy



Aggressive tactics: Makes a large number of short-term trades aimed at quickly capturing a strong move.



Quick exit: Close positions at a fixed take profit or with a trailing stop to protect profits.



High-frequency algorithm: Requires maximum order execution speed and minimum trading costs.



IMPORTANT: Before launching with real funds, it is strongly recommended to thoroughly test on a demo account, and then on a small real deposit.



🛡️ Advisor settings

The settings are located in a convenient menu for quick configuration.

Recommendations:



Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe = Xauusd 5M

Minimum capital = $100

Broker = Any

Account type = any, preferably with low spread

Leverage = 1:200 or more

VPS = preferred but not required, also MQL VPS

⚙️ Risk Warning:



Before purchasing Quantum Gold Bot, you must understand the risks.



Past performance is not a guarantee of future profits (EA may incur losses).



The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters, so the results may not be transferred to real trading.



The strategy uses stop loss, but the execution of SL depends on the broker.