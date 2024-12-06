GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD)



Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction.



the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



This tool does not just facilitate trading processes, but also offers you a strategic advantage, adjusting to the dynamics of financial flows. With GOLDEN FAIRY, you can confidently navigate the complexities of the market, adapting to its turns, and achieve your financial goals wisely. Join those who are opening new investment horizons and confidently moving towards success in the world of gold.



Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: 50 USD

Account type: Any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts

Leverage: Any

Account type: Any

Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (recommended)



Before using any EA, including GOLDEN FAIRY, make sure that:



Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

