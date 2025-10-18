ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor





ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven decisions without human emotion.





At its core, ADX RSI Orion continuously monitors the RSI and ADX on your selected timeframe (default: M15).





The RSI is used to detect overbought and oversold zones — highlighting potential turning points in the market.





The ADX measures the strength of the current trend, filtering out weak or sideways conditions.





By combining these two forces, Orion executes trades only when a valid RSI signal occurs within a strong ADX environment, ensuring that every entry aligns with genuine market momentum.





How It Works





Buy Signal:

When the RSI moves upward and crosses above the Buy Level (default: 30) from the oversold area, and the ADX confirms that the trend strength is above the minimum level (default: 20), Orion opens a Buy trade automatically.





Sell Signal:

When the RSI turns downward and crosses below the Sell Level (default: 70) from the overbought area, and ADX confirms sufficient strength, Orion executes a Sell trade.





Each trade is automatically protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (default: 40 and 80 pips), ensuring risk management is built into every position. The EA also features an intelligent lot-sizing system that adapts to account margin and symbol settings, ensuring trades are always executed safely within broker limits.





ADX RSI Orion runs entirely autonomously — no manual intervention is needed.

Once attached to a chart, it automatically reads price data, detects signals, and manages orders in real time. The internal logic ensures that only one trade per symbol is active, preventing overlapping or conflicting positions.





Reading the System’s Information





When applied to your chart, Orion’s data can be understood easily:





RSI Level → Momentum direction (below 30 = potential buy zone, above 70 = potential sell zone).





ADX Value → Trend strength (values above 20–25 confirm active trends).





Trade Actions → Automatically executed based on both confirmations, providing you with confidence and consistency.





Key Features





Dual Confirmation Logic: Trades are triggered only when RSI and ADX agree, minimizing false signals.





Built-In Risk Management: Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and smart lot sizing ensure capital protection.





Plug & Play Automation: Simply attach to your chart — no manual tuning required.





Trend Strength Filter: ADX ensures trades are placed only when the market shows true directional momentum.





Lightweight & Free: Optimized for speed, accuracy, and stability — with zero cost and no external dependencies.





ADX RSI Orion is not just another automated system — it’s your reliable trading companion that reads the market with intelligence and discipline.