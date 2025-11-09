SecUnit B11

Trading Strategy

SecUnit B1 combines a powerful integration of the volatility-adaptive Supertrend indicator with the ADX indicator to confirm trend strength, ensuring trades are opened only when clear and strong trends form. The system is precisely optimized for Bitcoin market characteristics on the 4-hour timeframe, with parameters and settings tested across thousands of candles to achieve the optimal balance between profitability and safety.

Multi-Stage Entry System: The first position opens upon confirmed trend reversal, then a second position is automatically added when partial profit is achieved, maximizing gains during strong trends while protecting capital by progressively moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

Advanced Protection Features

Prop Firm Protection: Multi-layered protection including Daily Drawdown Limit, Total Drawdown Protection, Daily Profit Target, and Max Trades Per Day - ideal for passing funded account challenges.

Dynamic Risk Management: 3 lot calculation modes (Fixed / Risk-based / Auto-scaling) + Smart Trailing Stop + Trading hours filter + Automatic end-of-day closure.

Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD only

Timeframe: 4 Hours (H4) - Optimized & Backtested

Minimum Account: $1,000 USD

Account Type: Suitable for funded and personal accounts