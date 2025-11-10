SecUnit B22

SecUnit B22 is a professional ATR Trailing Stop strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection.

Strategy Overview

The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while minimizing drawdown.

    Recommended Settings

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

    • Timeframe: 4H

    • Account: Starting from $1,000

Entry Logic:

  • BUY: Price crosses above ATR trailing stop + ADX > 20

  • SELL: Price crosses below ATR trailing stop + -DI > +DI + ADX > 20

Exit Logic:

  • Dynamic ATR trailing stop follows price movement

  • Automatic position closure on trend reversal


