Murderbot B2 for prop firms

Welcome

Murderbot is an automated trading Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Breakouts strategy, designed for GBPUSD H1 timeframe with comprehensive risk management for Prop Firm accounts.

Strategy Overview

How It Works:

Detects Pivot Points: Identifies swing highs/lows using 25-candle period Entry Signal: Opens LONG when price breaks above Pivot High, SHORT when breaks below Pivot Low Risk Management: Stop Loss calculated using ATR(17) × 1.5, Take Profit at 1.4× SL distance Auto Validation: Adjusts SL/TP to meet broker's stops level requirements

Key Settings

Strategy

Swing Length (25) : Period for pivot detection

Price Type (HIGH) : Use wicks or closes for breakouts

Risk/Reward (1.4) : Target profit ratio

ATR Period (17) / Multiplier (1.5): Volatility-based SL calculation

Risk Management

Fixed Lot (0.01) or Risk % (1.0) : Position sizing

Max Daily Loss (5%) : Auto-stop on daily loss limit

Max Drawdown (10%) : Total account protection

Max Daily Trades (5) : Prevent overtrading

Daily Profit Target (3%): Lock profits after goal

Time Filters

Trading Hours : 01:00 - 20:00 (broker time)

Friday Close (19:00) : Weekend gap protection

Day Selection : Choose trading days

News Avoidance: Optional 30-min buffer

Exit Management

Trailing Stop (30 pips trigger, 10 pips step) : Protect profits

Breakeven (20 pips trigger, 5 pips lock) : Risk-free trades

Partial Close (50% at TP1): Secure partial profits

Prop Firm Protection

Weekend Close : Auto-close Friday 21:00

End of Day Close : Optional daily closure

Spread Filter (20 points max) : Quality execution

Market Open Check: Avoid rollover & weekend trading

Display

Dashboard : Balance, daily P/L, trade count, status

Pivot Lines : Visual level markers

Entry Arrows: Signal indicators

Requirements

Pair : GBPUSD (optimized)

Timeframe : H1

Minimum Account : $200

Leverage : 1:50+

Account Type: Standard/ECN

Important Notes

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance



This robot trades based on a specific strategy and may not suit all market conditions

Test the robot on demo account first before using on live account

Risk management is your responsibility - ensure settings match your account size and risk tolerance

No robot guarantees 100% profit - losses are a natural part of trading

Review your Prop Firm rules before use

📞 Technical Support

For inquiries and support, contact via MQL5 private messages.

© 2025 Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou

Version: 1.00