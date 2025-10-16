Murderbot B2 for prop firms
Welcome
Murderbot is an automated trading Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Breakouts strategy, designed for GBPUSD H1 timeframe with comprehensive risk management for Prop Firm accounts.
Strategy Overview
How It Works:
-
Detects Pivot Points: Identifies swing highs/lows using 25-candle period
-
Entry Signal: Opens LONG when price breaks above Pivot High, SHORT when breaks below Pivot Low
-
Risk Management: Stop Loss calculated using ATR(17) × 1.5, Take Profit at 1.4× SL distance
-
Auto Validation: Adjusts SL/TP to meet broker's stops level requirements
Key Settings
Strategy
-
Swing Length (25): Period for pivot detection
-
Price Type (HIGH): Use wicks or closes for breakouts
-
Risk/Reward (1.4): Target profit ratio
-
ATR Period (17) / Multiplier (1.5): Volatility-based SL calculation
Risk Management
-
Fixed Lot (0.01) or Risk % (1.0): Position sizing
-
Max Daily Loss (5%): Auto-stop on daily loss limit
-
Max Drawdown (10%): Total account protection
-
Max Daily Trades (5): Prevent overtrading
-
Daily Profit Target (3%): Lock profits after goal
Time Filters
-
Trading Hours: 01:00 - 20:00 (broker time)
-
Friday Close (19:00): Weekend gap protection
-
Day Selection: Choose trading days
-
News Avoidance: Optional 30-min buffer
Exit Management
-
Trailing Stop (30 pips trigger, 10 pips step): Protect profits
-
Breakeven (20 pips trigger, 5 pips lock): Risk-free trades
-
Partial Close (50% at TP1): Secure partial profits
Prop Firm Protection
-
Weekend Close: Auto-close Friday 21:00
-
End of Day Close: Optional daily closure
-
Spread Filter (20 points max): Quality execution
-
Market Open Check: Avoid rollover & weekend trading
Display
-
Dashboard: Balance, daily P/L, trade count, status
-
Pivot Lines: Visual level markers
-
Entry Arrows: Signal indicators
Requirements
-
Pair: GBPUSD (optimized)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Account: $200
-
Leverage: 1:50+
-
Account Type: Standard/ECN
Important Notes
-
This robot trades based on a specific strategy and may not suit all market conditions
-
Test the robot on demo account first before using on live account
-
Risk management is your responsibility - ensure settings match your account size and risk tolerance
-
No robot guarantees 100% profit - losses are a natural part of trading
-
Review your Prop Firm rules before use
📞 Technical Support
For inquiries and support, contact via MQL5 private messages.
© 2025 Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Version: 1.00