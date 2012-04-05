Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations.

Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipline.

This EA is about quality over quantity — filtering out weak setups and focusing on trades where the weight of volume gives conviction.

Why traders choose Nova OBV Trader

OBV Logic, Fully Automated:

Implements the original On-Balance Volume calculation with precise entry and exit rules.

Volume-Backed Signals:

Only trades when price movement is confirmed by volume shifts, avoiding unreliable breakouts.

Disciplined Risk Management:

Every position has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Efficiency:

Effective across forex, indices, metals, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.

Simple, Clear, Reliable:

Streamlined execution, transparent rules, and no overcomplication.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future performance — but Nova OBV Trader provides a structured way to harness the power of volume-backed momentum.

Try the demo today and secure your discount price.