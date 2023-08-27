CatchTheWave EASY

The "CatchTheWave EASY" adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market.

One of the key features of "CatchTheWave EASY" is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectively manage all positions in the grid to maximize profits and minimize losses.
The EA requires minimal settings - grid settings and lot settings.

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account Type: Hedge

Parameters:
  • LevelGrid - how many points between orders.
  • TakeProfit - takeprofit for the first order.
  • TakeProfitGrid - takeprofit for the grid.
  • lotUp - How the lot will change for the next orders in the grid. 0 - do not change the lot; 1 - the minimum lot will be added for each next lot. 2 - for each next lot there will be multiplication by the LotMultiplier coefficient.
  • FixLot - fixed lot if LotRisk=0
  • LotRisk - The ratio of the lot to the balance. Calculated using the formula Balance / (100000 * LotRisk). That is, if the balance, for example, is $ 1000, and LotRisk = 1, then the minimum lot will be equal to 0.01 ( 1000/(100000*1)=0.01)
  • LotMultiplier - lot multiplier, for the parameter lotUp=2
