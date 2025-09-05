Titan Guard

Titan Guard EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and risk control.
Built with a focus on trend trading and scalping efficiency, Titan Guard uses a proven EMA cross strategy combined with ATR-based adaptive risk management to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities.


Key Features

  • EMA Crossover Strategy (50 vs. 200) – Confirms long-term trend direction.

  • ATR Volatility Filter – Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale with current market volatility.

  • Time Filter – Trade only during active market hours (default: 08:00–18:00).

  • Auto Position Management – Only one open position per symbol. Opposite trades are automatically closed.

  • Info Panel – Real-time visual feedback on trend, position type, SL/TP levels, ATR, and current P/L.

  • Compatible with all brokers & account types (ECN/STP recommended).

  • Recommended capital: 1000 USD

Always test on a demo account before putting it on a live account. This EA is a powerful tool, but just like any other it has flaws.


XAUUSD (Gold) (tested)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • LotSize: 0.10 (this was used in the tests, but for first go I recommend 0.01)

  • FastEMAPeriod: 50

  • SlowEMAPeriod: 200

  • ATRPeriod: 14

  • ATRMultiplier: 3.0

  • UseTimeFilter: true

  • StartHour: 09 (GMT+2) basically London-New York session, avoid hours with low liquidity

  • EndHour: 18 (GMT+2)

  • MagicNumber: 30926


Do not be shy to leave recommendations or critique. I will read the feedback and update the EA with more useful tools, like percentage based lot sizing, trailing stop and break even options etc.


Important Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including forex, CFDs, and gold, involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before going live.


