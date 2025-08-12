MACD Momentum Pro MT5 MA Trend ADX

MACD Momentum Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable

MACD Momentum Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds:
Pre-optimised defaults for EURUSD M15 ($100K prop firm account at 1:100 leverage. Just load and run.
Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Tester.)

Every month, the default settings are updated with the most profitable and stable configuration — meaning you always start with a tested, prop-firm-ready setup, while still having full freedom to tweak and optimise.

Strategy-Tested 6-Month Results (EURUSD M15, $100K, 1:100 leverage)

23rd Feb – 24th Aug

  • Total Profit: $61,211
  • Max Equity Drawdown: 6.27%
  • Win Rate: 49.25%
  • Trades Taken: 67
  • Avg Win: $3,134
  • Avg Loss: $1,195
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 6
  • Active Session: London (09:00–13:59 GMT+3)
  • Risk Per Trade: $1,600 (1.6% of $100,000 Account)

Why MACD Momentum Pro Stands Out

  • Plug & Play: Defaults are pre-optimised for EURUSD M15.
  • Full Control: All parameters (MA filter, MACD settings, ADX, ATR stops, risk, trading hours, etc.) remain fully adjustable.
  • Prop Firm Friendly: Keeps total drawdown under 7%, with equity protections built in.
  • Session-Smart: Trades London session only, closes before New York overlap in default settings.
  • Safe by Design: No grid, martingale, or overlapping trades.

Key Features

  • MACD momentum crossovers with ADX strength filter
  • HMA/WMA trend filter (toggle between Hull and Weighted)
  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit, with trailing stop logic
  • Session filters and timed trade closure
  • Risk per trade in cash or % of balance
  • Daily drawdown and profit targets (optional)
  • Max spread filter, trade cooldown, and equity guard
  • Hedging toggle and opposite-signal logic

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURUSD (default)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Size: $100K (prop firm tested)
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Broker Server Time: GMT+3
  • Risk per trade: $1,600 or 1.6% (divide risk if running multiple EAs on one account)

For other account sizes (auto-adjusts if percentage risk is used):

  • $800 for $50K
  • $400 for $25K
  • $3,200 for $200K

Quick Start (Beginners)

  1. Attach MACD Momentum Pro to EURUSD M15.
  2. Keep the default risk (or adjust proportionally).
  3. Let it run during the London session.

Testing Pre-Optimised Defaults (EURUSD M15)

  1. Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester, or Ctrl+R).
  2. Select Expert: MACD Momentum Pro (MT5).
  3. Symbol: EURUSD, Period: M15.
  4. Testing history: last 6 months recommended.
  5. Modelling: Every tick (most accurate).
  6. Deposit: $100,000, Leverage: 1:100.
  7. In Inputs: right-click → Defaults (ensures clean parameters).
  8. Run the test and review results.

This allows you to confirm how the pre-optimised defaults perform on your broker’s data.

Optimising for Other Symbols or Timeframes

Inputs overview

Trend & filters

  • UseHullMA – Choose the trend MA: HMA (true) or WMA/LWMA (false).
  • MAPeriod – MA length that defines the trend.
  • MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal – Parameters for MACD crossover.
  • ADXPeriod, ADXMin – Trades only when ADX meets/exceeds this strength.

Risk & exits

  • UsePercentageRisk, RiskValue – Risk as % of balance or fixed cash; lot size auto-calculated from ATR stop.
  • ATRPeriod, SlMultiplier – ATR-based stop-loss.
  • UseTrailingSL, TrailMultiplier – Optional ATR trailing stop (never widens initial risk).
  • TpMultiplier – Multiplier for TP relative to ATR stop.
  • AllowM30 – Stops accidentally placing EA on higher timeframe.

Trading window & flow

  • StartHour, EndHour – Hours the EA may open trades.
  • EnableTimedClose, CloseHour, CloseMinute – Optional daily “close all” time.
  • MaxOpenTrades – Maximum simultaneous positions (per symbol/magic).
  • CooldownMinutes – Minimum time between entries.

Protections

  • UseDrawdownLimit, DrawdownLimitIsPercent, MaxDailyDrawdown, DrawdownResetHour – Daily DD guard (cash or %).
  • UseMinEquityGuard, MinAccountEquity – Stops trading when account equity gets too low.
  • UseProfitTarget, DailyProfitTarget, TotalProfitTarget – Optional daily/overall profit targets.
  • MaxSpreadPoints – Blocks new trades if spread (in points) exceeds this value.

Position behaviour

  • AllowHedging – Allow both directions (true) or block opposite side (false).
  • ActOnOppositeSignal – If an opposite signal appears while in a trade, take action.
  • OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse – With the above on, choose close only (false) or close & open the opposite (true).

Misc

  • MagicNumber – Unique ID for this EA’s trades.
  • TradeMonday…TradeFriday – Pick which weekdays to trade.

Optimisation (MT5 Strategy Tester)

  1. Open the Tester & pick the basics
    View → Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
    Expert: MACD Momentum Pro (MT5)
    Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)
    Use history: last 6 months (recommended to start)
  2. Forward setup (optional, recommended)
    Forward optimisation: select a fraction (e.g., 1/4).
    With 6 months of data, this splits into 4.5 months in-sample + 1.5 months forward/out-of-sample so you can see if results hold outside the fitted period.
  3. Modelling & speed/accuracy
    Modelling: 1 minute OHLC (great speed/accuracy trade-off for optimisation).
    Delay: 0 ms (zero latency).
    Spread: use Current or set a typical fixed spread for the symbol.
    Tip: After you find a good set, re-test those inputs with Every tick based on real ticks and set delays to your last server ping to approximate live conditions.
  4. Account settings (very important)
    Deposit: enter your real balance (or what you plan to use).
    Currency & Leverage: set exactly as your account.
    If these are unrealistic, over-leveraging can become part of the strategy.
  5. Optimisation criterion
    Genetic algorithm
    Optimisation by: Balance max (good default).
    You can also try Profit Factor or Expected Payoff later.
    Avoid judging by pips alone across different symbols (point sizes differ).
  6. How input ranges work
    In the Inputs tab:
    • Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.
    • Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.
      Example: MA Start = 100, Step = 25, Stop = 300 tests 100, 125, 150 … 300.

                   

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk (keep tiny at first)

  • UsePercentageRisk = false, RiskValue ≈ 0.1% of Deposit (~$100 on $100k).

Stops/Targets

  • SlMultiplier – 1.0 → 2.0 (step 0.1)
  • ATRPeriod – 14 (fixed)
  • UseTrailingSL – true/false
  • TrailMultiplier – 1.0 → 2.0 (step 0.1)
  • TpMultiplier – 2.0 → 10.0 (step 1)

Trend & filters

  • UseHullMA – false/true
  • MAPeriod – 100 → 300 (step 25)
  • MACDFast – 10 → 14 (step 2)
  • MACDSlow – 22 → 30 (step 2)
  • MACDSignal – 8 → 10 (step 1)
  • ADXMin – M1/M5: 15 → 30 (step 5); higher TFs: 0 → 30 (step 5)

Session & timing (server time)

  • StartHour / EndHour / Timed Close (CloseHour)Checked, Step 1 hour
    Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time):
    • Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9
    • London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14
      (Times use broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3. Confirm with your broker.)

Position controls

  • MaxOpenTrades – default 1; can test stacking up to 5
  • CooldownMinutes – 0 → 60 (step 15)

Protections

  • MaxSpreadPoints – 8 → 28 (step 2)

Hedging/reverse logic

  • Approach 1: AllowHedging=true, ActOnOppositeSignal=false
  • Approach 2: AllowHedging=false, ActOnOppositeSignal/Reverse true
  • (If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)

  1. Start with the Forward tab
    If you turned on Forward optimisation, the Forward Results tab will show candidates.
    • Backtest = initial deposit + profit of the first 4.5 months
    • Profit = profit of the last 1.5 months (out-of-sample)
      Pick setups that look good in both—if it only wins in one and flops in the other, it’s probably overfit.
  2. Open a detailed report
    Right-click a row → Run single test. Backtest and Forward tabs will appear and show full stats (win rate, drawdown, equity curve, etc.). If it still looks sensible (not just one lucky mega-trade), keep going.
  3. Freeze the setup and test only the risk
    • Make sure the strategy you like was the last single test.
    • Settings: Forward = No; turn Genetic algorithm back on.
    • Inputs: Uncheck everything so your chosen values stay fixed.
    • Choose how to risk:
      • Percent: UsePercentageRisk = true, then check RiskValue and set Start = 0.1, Step = 0.1, Stop = 2.0 (0.1%→2.0%).
      • Fixed cash: UsePercentageRisk = false, then check **RiskValue`. For $100,000, use Start = 100, Step = 100, Stop = 2000 (~0.1%→2.0%).
    • Click Start to run the risk-only optimisation.
      Why start small? Using ~0.1% avoids trades being rejected for size and keeps the strategy honest. You can scale later.
  4. Spot over-leveraging quickly
    Sort Optimisation Results by Total trades. You’ll often see a group of risk values all with the same (highest) trade count—the highest risk inside that full-trade group is typically your safe ceiling. Above that, total trades drop (margin rejections), and profit can even decrease.
  5. Save your settings & use them on a chart
    In Inputs, right-click → Save to a .set file (name it with symbol/TF/date).
    On a chart, attach the EA → Inputs → Load your .set.
    Re-optimise for other symbols/timeframes and save a new .set for each.

 


