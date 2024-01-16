Bitcoin Machine
- Experts
- Armin Heshmat
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 16 janvier 2024
- Activations: 10
Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy.
- You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore
- It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap
- All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order
-
An expert based on ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin )
-
This Expert is Day Trader and Breakout strategy
NOTE
- Default EA setting is correct
- Time Frame : Daily D1
- first deposit minimum : 1000 Dollars
- BTCUSD , Bitcoin
befor buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,
I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor